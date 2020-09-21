Trailheads: Time to sound off about future of our trails

The Mount Elden Dry Lake Hills Recreational Planning effort is still accepting input from the public, but this particular forest service comment period ends on Monday, Sept. 28.
Hidden under the acronym MEDL, this highly ambitious project is currently being shepherded through the process by Patrick McGervey, a member of the Recreation and Wilderness Staff of the Flagstaff Ranger District. Not an easy task, but certainly an important one on behalf of the Coconino National Forest and our community.
The MEDL map covers a large segment of national forest territory and while many of the trails located inside that area are a part of my knowledge in this my 83rd year on the planet, the reach of my attention span has substantially narrowed.
Although many outdoor folks have an ongoing interest in all of the MEDL trail systems, because of a definite reduction in my energy levels, I now limit myself to trails on the southern edge of the MEDL planning area from the Schultz Creek Trailhead, along the whole Mount Elden interface with Flagstaff and including the Sandy Seep and Little Elden trail systems.
I've listed above my easier and closer to town trail preferences to encourage folks in my fitness category to contribute their perspectives to the MEDL collection of information. Seasoned, more relaxed stakeholders have valuable points of view — just as younger, more active community members do — and their vintage opinions are welcomed also.
So please do take advantage of this opportunity for input into the important MEDL study before the designated time for the submission of your ideas has ended. Look to the Mount Elden/Dry Lake Hills Recreation Planning website for more information or the excellent article about MEDL written by reporter Scott Buffon for the Arizona Daily Sun on Sunday, Sept. 13. You can also call Patrick, the current collector of information for MEDL at 928-606-3782 or email him at patrick.mcgervey@usda.gov.
If we who most utilize the Coconino National Forest aren't willing to contribute our suggestions to the MEDL project, who do we expect will? Don't wait! Record your thoughts on the subject today before time runs out.
And on another subject, the Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve has long had a self-guided trail map available at its trailhead and now, thanks to Sylvia Struss, a City of Flagstaff AmeriCorps VISTA Open Space volunteer, we have an interactive map of the Picture Canyon trail system. All you have to do is employ a smartphone using the Avenza app to scan the QR codes to get additional information about what you are looking at in Picture Canyon.
Sylvia created this interactive map for the Festival of Science 2020 activity and you can access the map by downloading it from the City of Flagstaff website: https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/2881/Picture-Canyon.
Drive, ride a bike or hike to Picture Canyon by traveling east on Route 66 to the Auto Park Sign, where you turn south and continue on East Route 66 (paralleling the railroad tracks) to the El Paso Flagstaff Road. Turn left and follow that paved road for about a mile to the Picture Canyon Trailhead. And thanks, Sylvia, for a job well done.
