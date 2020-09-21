Trailheads: Time to sound off about future of our trails

So please do take advantage of this opportunity for input into the important MEDL study before the designated time for the submission of your ideas has ended. Look to the Mount Elden/Dry Lake Hills Recreation Planning website for more information or the excellent article about MEDL written by reporter Scott Buffon for the Arizona Daily Sun on Sunday, Sept. 13. You can also call Patrick, the current collector of information for MEDL at 928-606-3782 or email him at patrick.mcgervey@usda.gov.

If we who most utilize the Coconino National Forest aren't willing to contribute our suggestions to the MEDL project, who do we expect will? Don't wait! Record your thoughts on the subject today before time runs out.

And on another subject, the Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve has long had a self-guided trail map available at its trailhead and now, thanks to Sylvia Struss, a City of Flagstaff AmeriCorps VISTA Open Space volunteer, we have an interactive map of the Picture Canyon trail system. All you have to do is employ a smartphone using the Avenza app to scan the QR codes to get additional information about what you are looking at in Picture Canyon.

Sylvia created this interactive map for the Festival of Science 2020 activity and you can access the map by downloading it from the City of Flagstaff website: https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/2881/Picture-Canyon.

Drive, ride a bike or hike to Picture Canyon by traveling east on Route 66 to the Auto Park Sign, where you turn south and continue on East Route 66 (paralleling the railroad tracks) to the El Paso Flagstaff Road. Turn left and follow that paved road for about a mile to the Picture Canyon Trailhead. And thanks, Sylvia, for a job well done.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0