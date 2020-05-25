Trailheads: Ah, spring: Time to embrace gardening challenges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spring is here. Spring is finally here! Being from the Midwest, I was raised to simply tolerate the winter months. Ice skating on any of the frozen ponds in St. Louis was a self-inflicted amusement, and for my friends and myself, just another pursuit to be involved with during icicle season.

Start a warming barrel fire, pull tight the skate bindings and then begin doing the short, fast turning sprints required while skating on a small, ice-covered pond. Finish with a flourish by speed-balling it toward the nearest shore when challenged by the snap, crackle, pop disintegration of rupturing ice. Why do you think we always started a fire in the barrel first?

When I retired to Flagstaff in 1998, I was drawn to the ice skating at the Jay Lively Activity Center. Not only was it good exercise and a way to maintain physical balance, it was something I had always done during cold weather. While participating there I became "rink buddies" with a very athletic young woman who sped over the ice with what seemed to be effortless ease. Her enthusiasm and competence were and still are admirable.