Trailheads: Ah, spring: Time to embrace gardening challenges

Spring is here. Spring is finally here! Being from the Midwest, I was raised to simply tolerate the winter months. Ice skating on any of the frozen ponds in St. Louis was a self-inflicted amusement, and for my friends and myself, just another pursuit to be involved with during icicle season.
Start a warming barrel fire, pull tight the skate bindings and then begin doing the short, fast turning sprints required while skating on a small, ice-covered pond. Finish with a flourish by speed-balling it toward the nearest shore when challenged by the snap, crackle, pop disintegration of rupturing ice. Why do you think we always started a fire in the barrel first?
When I retired to Flagstaff in 1998, I was drawn to the ice skating at the Jay Lively Activity Center. Not only was it good exercise and a way to maintain physical balance, it was something I had always done during cold weather. While participating there I became "rink buddies" with a very athletic young woman who sped over the ice with what seemed to be effortless ease. Her enthusiasm and competence were and still are admirable.
When Viola's Flower Garden opened across from where I live on King Street in the spring of 2001, I was intrigued, and also surprised to discover my ice skating friend Robyn was an owner/operator of the new business. After a positive discussion with Robyn and Art, I was hooked, and planted a garden in front of my door the next day.
In 2006 I stayed in contact with Viola's when they moved to a Route 66 location near Postal Boulevard and continued to show up at the gate of their beautiful gardens when they set up shop on Route 89a just south of Fort Tuthill County Park.
Over the past 20 years I have experienced many gardening successes along with a few fiascoes (I dig up my planting failures in the middle of the night so the neighbors won't know) and have always been able to rely on the knowledgeable people at Viola's for good advice. And sympathy, too, when a late frost faints all the early spring flowers or the wind blows with such exuberance that recently installed plants end up in the middle of Seventh Avenue.
But isn't the expectation of unusual weather patterns by all those who garden in Flagstaff one of the many charms of Flagstaff?
For more complete information about Viola's, check out their website; ViolasFlowerGarden.com
And to finish with a suggestion, Dale Shewalter, the founding father of the Arizona Trail, our state's 800-mile national scenic route from the Mexican border through the Grand Canyon to the border with Utah was born on May 16, 1950.
Since we already honor Dale's awesome trail with a highly praised informational gathering of supporters in Buffalo Park in September, wouldn't it be appropriate to celebrate his birthday every year in memory of his important contribution to his Flagstaff community?
After all, this was his chosen hometown. if you would like to know about this incredible man and his achievements, look to the website: In Memoriam; A Dale Shewalter-Explore the Arizona Trail. We miss you, Dale.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!