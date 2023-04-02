April is here, and we can cross our collective fingers that the deepest of the snows are behind us. Wow! What a snow season. As of last month, the town has welcomed more than 13 feet of snow, and we all know April snow (count) brings May flows. So I went out to Lake Mary last week. The running water from Upper to Lower Lake Mary was gorgeous. For years, Lower Lake Mary has been, basically, a giant pond (or dry field) of weeds, but now, both upper and lower are gorgeous sparkling lakes. And that’s especially significant since Upper Lake Mary serves as Flagstaff’s main surface-water reservoir. Lots of people parked near the dam where the water flew over the brim, and many simply stared. So in awe were they to see the lake more than full for the first time in decades. Smart phones were snapping.

As the frozen white begins to thaw, I’m sure sandbags will become our good friends as flooding moves back into some neighborhoods. Still, it is finally, wonderfully, spring. New birds are flying into town, some on the way to somewhere else — like the evening grosbeaks that last month dropped by to snack on sunflower seeds from my feeder and to chirp hello to the resident sparrows and house finches.

And then there’s the flow of traffic. Cars and trucks crawl along the highway, moving a few inches over a minute. Some are delivering children to school, others are carrying excited skiers and snowboarders toward the mountain. And some are innocent bystanders caught up in a mysterious traffic jam when they thought they were just meeting friends up the road for coffee. It must be 8:30 in the morning. It must be a weekday.

Those innocents are probably not locals — who have learned to stay away from U.S. Highway 180 from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Those times are the height of the traffic snarls due to arrival and departure times at both Sechrist Elementary school and the Arizona Snow Bowl Ski Resort. Some of the side streets that run perpendicular to the highway (Fort Valley Road when in town) have become Sechrist parents’ “short cuts” to their kids’ school. They drive on Piute or Havasupai roads and others with the hopes of cutting into the north-going traffic, thus getting a few car lengths ahead of the crowd. Who can blame them? I remember the twisting in the pit of my stomach as I realized I was delivering my kiddos late to their school day.

It reminds me of the Montessori preschool/kindergarten my boys attended many years ago. The school, long shuttered, was in the Sunnnyside neighborhood and had a teensy parking lot. So mothers (and a smattering of fathers) lined their cars up on the school’s street, and the teachers walked each child out to their parents or the designated carpool when we arrived out front of the school. Touching to think of that service now. But I don’t suppose the school’s neighbors loved our cars idling in front of their yards for a block or more. For them back then and for us right now, it’s a pain. And yet we understand that our community’s children need their education. Thank goodness that children from kindergarten to college are back in the building and not having to learn inside a house or apartment full of distractions during a pandemic.

While we’re on the subject of roads: Keep a sharp eye out for the potholes. I recently hit a huge one just as my passenger shouted a warning. I was able to avoid most of it. Only a third of my vehicle ended up on an Indian Ocean island — Flagstaff’s antipode — on the other side of this good earth. Especially you brave bicyclists out there, do take care.

And happy April Fool’s Day weekend! Perhaps someone played a great trick on you yesterday. Nothing like a little salt in the sugar bowl to jumpstart your day. I believe we are all in need of a good joke this year.