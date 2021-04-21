Letter from the Publisher: Exciting new strategy

I am very excited to update the Flagstaff community about the Arizona Daily Sun, AZdailysun.com and our parent company, Lee Enterprises. A few weeks ago, Lee announced an update on our digital transformation and outlined a new strategy to drive value for readers, users, and advertisers.

A key component of our strategy is diversifying and expanding our offerings to provide even better ways to meet the needs of regional and local businesses that rely on us to reach our engaged, local market audiences, as well as larger national brands seeking deeper penetration among our large and engaged audience across 77 markets.

We are diversifying and expanding our offerings for our advertising clients, with a focus on enabling you to reach consumers by leveraging our robust portfolio of video advertising tactics and e-commerce strategies through Lee’s in-house Amplified Digital Agency. In particular, we are focused on key digital-first areas of investment to be a stronger partner:

• Enhancing our custom video, sponsorship, and branded content offerings with our expanded Brand Ave. Studios

• Introducing managed services to drive e-commerce solutions and conversion strategies