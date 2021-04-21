Letter from the Publisher: Exciting new strategy

I am very excited to update the Flagstaff community about the Arizona Daily Sun, AZdailysun.com and our parent company, Lee Enterprises. A few weeks ago, Lee announced an update on our digital transformation and outlined a new strategy to drive value for readers, users, and advertisers.
A key component of our strategy is diversifying and expanding our offerings to provide even better ways to meet the needs of regional and local businesses that rely on us to reach our engaged, local market audiences, as well as larger national brands seeking deeper penetration among our large and engaged audience across 77 markets.
We are diversifying and expanding our offerings for our advertising clients, with a focus on enabling you to reach consumers by leveraging our robust portfolio of video advertising tactics and e-commerce strategies through Lee’s in-house Amplified Digital Agency. In particular, we are focused on key digital-first areas of investment to be a stronger partner:
• Enhancing our custom video, sponsorship, and branded content offerings with our expanded Brand Ave. Studios
• Introducing managed services to drive e-commerce solutions and conversion strategies
• Enhancing our targeting capabilities, leveraging Lee’s first party data from our monthly audience of 55 million digital unique visitors and 1 billion-page views, alongside your custom datasets
• Investing in Amplified Digital Agency’s capabilities to provide a full-suite of digital marketing services (e.g., consulting, media buying, analytics) in and out of our markets
We also recently completed the transfer of our stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and beginning today, commenced trading as a Nasdaq-listed security under the symbol “LEE.” Lee Enterprises President and CEO Kevin Mowbray, along with other members of the Lee team, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in a virtual bell-ringing ceremony tomorrow, April 20, 2021.
We look forward to sharing more about our expanded digital solutions and services, and to continuing to help you reach your goals. If you have any questions in the meantime, or would like information on any of our key strategies listed above, please do not hesitate to contact me.
We’re excited about the opportunities ahead to expand our relationships with partners like you. As always, thank you for your ongoing support and partnership.
With appreciation,
Colleen Brady, Publisher & Ad Director