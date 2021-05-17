Inner Heroes: Blackfoot influence in Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs

A dear friend, Steve Pfeiffer, recently sent me an article that I must share with you. I met Steve when I was a graduate student at Northern Arizona University and he was an up-and-coming psychology professor. He moved on after a few years, but we stayed in touch.
Steve went on to become a professor at Duke University and Florida State University. He became an internationally renowned researcher and speaker in the field of education for gifted students. I know nearly nothing about this fascinating topic, but I am learning a lot more.
I called him out of the blue a few days ago.
And after the call, he chose to send me a thought-provoking article about one of psychology's most revered teachers, Abraham Maslow.
Most of us have heard something about Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. It's simple: we need to meet our basic physiological and safety needs prior to ascending to the higher levels of human development, which includes love, esteem and ultimately, self-actualization.
Notice what's on the very top of Maslow's pyramid: the SELF. That is a very Western perspective. Steve sent me a recent article titled, "Maslow Got It Wrong," by Teju Ravilochan. Teju is a founder of the Unreasonable Institute, which helps forward-thinking entrepreneurs tackle huge world problems from hunger to climate change.
In looking back at Maslow's original research, Teju reminds us it was originally influenced by the time he spent with elders of the Blackfoot Indian Nation near Alberta, Canada during the summer of 1938. Maslow's pyramid is actually derived from their traditional tipi. The stepping stones and the highest level are dramatically different than what we refer to today.
Here are the Blackfoot levels, from lowest to highest:
1. Self-Actualization. We are born into the world as a spark of Divinity with our purpose embedded within us. We arrive self-actualized!
2. Belonging. After we are born, our divine purpose already within us, the tribe is there to love and nurture us along our journey.
3. Basic Needs and Safety. The tribe is the means through which we are fed, housed, clothed and protected. Each child depends on the tribe's knowledge and skill to be loved and cared for.
4. Community Actualization. The tribe's role is to help us identify and actualize our gifts. Each member of the tribe is assisted in developing their divinely-inspired purpose.
5. Cultural Perpetuity. All tribal members will ultimately pass on, but their personal and communal wisdom must be kept alive. This is their highest goal.
Notice, at the top is the TRIBE.
Both "tipis" provide significant meaning — Maslow's well-known hierarchy of individual development and the Blackfoot's attention to honoring the Divine in each member and perpetuating tribal values.
Did Maslow, as Teju Ravilochan suggests, get it wrong? Who gets anything totally right? We add our piece, incomplete as it is, related to what we know at any given time.
Maslow got it right and so does the Blackfoot Nation.
We are individuals carving our life paths and we are members of our tribes supporting each other along the way.
The bottom line, regardless of our cultural orientation...
Our effort is required
and
We truly need each other
All the way home!