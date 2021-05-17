Inner Heroes: Blackfoot influence in Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs

In looking back at Maslow's original research, Teju reminds us it was originally influenced by the time he spent with elders of the Blackfoot Indian Nation near Alberta, Canada during the summer of 1938. Maslow's pyramid is actually derived from their traditional tipi. The stepping stones and the highest level are dramatically different than what we refer to today.

Here are the Blackfoot levels, from lowest to highest:

1. Self-Actualization. We are born into the world as a spark of Divinity with our purpose embedded within us. We arrive self-actualized!

2. Belonging. After we are born, our divine purpose already within us, the tribe is there to love and nurture us along our journey.

3. Basic Needs and Safety. The tribe is the means through which we are fed, housed, clothed and protected. Each child depends on the tribe's knowledge and skill to be loved and cared for.

4. Community Actualization. The tribe's role is to help us identify and actualize our gifts. Each member of the tribe is assisted in developing their divinely-inspired purpose.

5. Cultural Perpetuity. All tribal members will ultimately pass on, but their personal and communal wisdom must be kept alive. This is their highest goal.