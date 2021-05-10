Guest Column: Will Biden’s ‘build back better’ take care of the baby bust too?

And though President Donald Trump predicted that the national death toll from COVID-19 could be as low as 50,000, and would certainly be under 100,000, it now stands at more than 580,000. Watching friends or family members fall sick or die in 2020 while Trump minimized and sometimes even denied the virus was taxing on the spirits, as gaslighting always is.

If there ever was a time the word “dystopia” aptly described America, it was last year. So no wonder we came up short on reproduction and births, even when statisticians take into account our already falling birth rate. Babies serve as an expression of hope for the future, and the future was looking grim.

But things are looking up. By all metrics, the nation is rebounding, thanks in large part to President Joe Biden’s vaccine program and massive relief projects. Nearly a third of the population of the U.S. has been fully vaccinated, and in 11 states the figure is 50%. The next Biden-Harris administration goal: 70% of Americans protected with at least one shot by the Fourth of July. And by then, it will include kids as a young as 12.

We may not reach the goal of herd immunity, but don’t give up yet. Massive public health campaigns are underway to allay fears about vaccination for the vaccine-hesitant and to make the vaccines easier to get for everyone.