Guest Column: Which Black woman on ticket would give Biden a boost?

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pledged months ago to pick a woman as his running mate. Now he’s under increasing pressure to make that pick a Black woman. Biden has no shortage of candidates if he goes that route, among them Sen. Kamala Harris of California, former national security adviser Susan Rice, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings of Florida and Rep. Karen Bass of Los Angeles.

These women are well known to the public, have good political credentials and are Democratic Party stalwarts. That’s all good, but unfortunately, none of them is perfect. With Donald Trump in possession of the bully pulpit of the presidency, the race is likely to get much tighter, and Biden will need a vice presidential candidate who is a strong draw for the kind of voters essential to his defeating Trump.

He also needs someone who can help make up for a key Biden liability: his age. If elected, Biden will be 78 on inauguration day, the age of average life expectancy for U.S. men. That means his vice presidential pick will be scrutinized carefully for her readiness to assume the presidency should Biden die in office.