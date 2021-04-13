Guest Column: Voter suppression will be the lasting effect of Trump's Big Lie

In Georgia, voters will now have less time to request absentee ballots, which have strict new ID requirements. It will be illegal for state election officials to mail out absentee ballot applications to all voters. The number of ballot drop boxes has been cut back from the number used in 2020. The Legislature has given itself the power to suspend county election officials. And, infamously, it will become a crime for anyone to offer food and water to voters waiting in line, although poll workers can set up an "unattended receptacle" for self-service water, if they wish.

"Why were these provisions enacted?" asked Eliza Sweren-Becker, a voting rights and election counsel at the Brennan Center. "There was not an issue with absentee voting or early voting. When you interrogate that, the only reason that comes to the surface is there was historic voter turnout in Georgia, and particularly among Black voters." Republicans believe that if they just make it harder to vote, those pesky Democrats — especially Black Democrats — won't make it to the polls.

Some defenders of the new Georgia scheme point to the law's expansion of early voting in smaller, less populated counties. But as Charlotte Hill, a UC Berkeley graduate student who studies election and voting laws, told me, early voting policies help older voters who tend to vote Republican.