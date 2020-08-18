Guest Column: Michelle Obama still going high when they go low

In one fell swoop she explained what was wrong with President Trump — and what was wrong-headed about the people who stayed home and didn’t vote. And she did it without chastising.

“So let me be as honest and clear as I can,” she said later. “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country…. He is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He cannot be who we want him to be.”

There was something so poignant about that — as if this were all just a huge mistake on the voters’ part and Trump’s as well. So now, let’s fix it.

“If you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Oh, and that advice about going high? It still applies, Obama said, explaining that “when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that’s drowning out everything else. We degrade ourselves. We degrade the very causes for which we fight.”