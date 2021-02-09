Guest Column: Impeachment doesn’t violate Trump’s First Amendment rights

This decision was about a judicial act — the contempt order — that would have imprisoned the sheriff. It had nothing to do with impeachment. It certainly shows that public officials possess First Amendment rights. Trump does, too. But that means only that he can’t be criminally prosecuted for protected speech, not that he can’t be impeached for inciting the Capitol attack.

The Bond case, in 1966, involved an attempt by the Georgia legislature to refuse to seat the civil rights activist Julian Bond when he was elected to that body. The legislature claimed that, because Bond opposed the Vietnam War and the draft, he could not have sincerely taken his oath to support the Constitution and laws of the United States. In another opinion by Chief Justice Warren (also misidentified by Trump’s lawyers as Justice Brennan), the court explained that free speech applies not only to “the citizen-critic” but also to an elected legislator.

The ruling that the Georgia legislature could not keep Bond from taking office does not suggest that the First Amendment prohibits impeachment for Trump’s incitement. The Georgia legislature wasn’t impeaching Bond. It was making up a reason to exclude him from serving in the first place — conduct outside the bounds of its authority.