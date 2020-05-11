Guest Column: Forget the red-blue street fighting and just wear a mask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first long, hot walk I took in a cloth mask was lovely and liberating, until it wasn’t. The stroll became a trudge. Finally I was longing to get back inside, into my stuffy house, for a gulp of fresh air.

Nevertheless, I persist.

Wearing a mask is not only an act of respect for other humans in a viral world; it’s a plausible path to Ironman-caliber lung power, which we can flaunt the next time we can walk, sprint and cavort barefaced.

At the same time, I’m trying to avoid thinking of the mask as a crucifix necklace or an Affliction-brand face tattoo, something that marks me as part of one fight club and not another. Because of course there are those who don’t and won’t wear masks. And it’s going to be a long, terrible summer if, as the coronavirus death toll mounts, the United States erupts in Sharks-Jets street fights over who masks and who doesn’t.

The semiotics of the mask contest are hard to miss.

Mask-rejecters are flouting public health guidelines the way chain-smokers used to, grounding their individuality in their defiance of nanny-state edicts and in their outlaw freedom to trash their own health and endanger others.