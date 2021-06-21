Guest Column: For women in science, ‘visibility’ isn’t always a good thing

When I share my own stories of sexism in the scientific workplace, my mentees are both surprised and then reassured — because I got past the challenges. For instance, after I failed to receive a fellowship I had applied for, a senior male faculty member observed, “Well, you did go and have that third baby,” as if that prevented me from focusing on my work. Later, during my annual performance review, this same supervisor told me I had earned a “C” for bringing in grants but an “A” for publishing research papers. I would “pass” to the next assistant professor step, he assured me, because “people liked me” and I had “a nice smile.”

While such comments are reportable offenses, I chose instead to get myself into a better environment, a different department where I would have more supportive supervisors. I wanted to work in a more positive, collaborative space and it felt easier, and perhaps wiser, to avoid the offender rather than report him.

The worst part of being visible (being described by my appearance at work) and invisible (not being seen for my work accomplishments) is that they are both products of the male gaze. The message to me was clear: My appearance and personal behavior mattered — having too many children for scientific research, being likable rather than capable, being seen as “sliding” through on impressions rather than earning my place.