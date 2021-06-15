Guest Column: Big Tech is broken, but can Congress fix it?

The internet has been a great unifier, enabling people to join others around the globe in pursuit of common interests. And now, the internet’s largest platform operators — Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google — are uniting Democrats and Republicans on the House antitrust subcommittee in pursuit of their common interest: reining in Big Tech’s power.

Members of the subcommittee on Friday introduced five bills, each with bipartisan co-sponsors, that aim to bar platform operators from using those platforms to benefit their other businesses and to increase competition in their markets. They zero in on some of the biggest problems these companies pose, but their proposed fixes are partial at best — not surprising, given that they look at the companies through the lens of antitrust policy.

For example, nothing in the bills would address the thorny speech-related issues raised by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — the complaints by Republicans that the platforms are censoring conservatives (a bias that some researchers have refuted) and by Democrats that the platforms aren’t doing enough to stop the spread of misinformation and hate speech. Nor would any of the bills provide the kind of privacy protections that California provides and that internet users throughout the country need.