Guest Column: Biden's task: Reverse Trump's assault on health care

Unless we as a society want to devote an ever larger portion of our resources to health care, we have to find ways to get more value out of our health care dollars. Maybe that means paying doctors, hospitals and drug and device makers less for their services — which would face considerable opposition. More likely, it means paying for fewer services that are wasteful, duplicative or in some other way unnecessary, and keeping people healthier in the first place.

Although there’s interest and ongoing research in each of these areas, progressive Democrats are focused on the first option — paying providers less for care, medications and medical devices. They would do that through “Medicare for All,” which would set a budget for U.S. health care spending. But members of Congress are hardly the best guardians of the Treasury, and it’s easy to envision lawmakers raising the budget annually rather than trying to hold down spending, which could lengthen wait times for surgeries or limit the availability of the costliest drugs and treatments.

Biden is famously not a "Medicare for All" kind of guy. His focus on the campaign trail was more on reducing insurance premiums than on holding down the costs that are forcing premiums to rise.