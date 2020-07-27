Guest Column: AOC's speech puts men like Yoho in his place

Seriously, will any woman who has never had that phrase hurled at her, whether by a colleague, a boss, a boyfriend, a guy in behind you in line or just some random dude who didn’t think you left him enough space when you changed lanes, please stand on her head?

That a congressman would use those words in public is a bit shocking. But AOC’s refusal to let it stand was not. Her speech was not about slapping back, at least not on a personal level. It wasn’t about Yoho disrespecting her politics or her title. It was about a woman refusing to accept words that, as she said, amount to “harassment” and “verbal abuse.”

Words that undergird a “boys’ club” mentality that maintains its hold on authority in so many arenas.

“Dehumanizing language is not new,” she said. “This is a pattern of an attitude towards women and dehumanization of others.”