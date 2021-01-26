Guest Column: A new affliction in the pandemic: Vaccine envy

The marshmallow test is a famous 1972 study on delayed gratification conducted by a Stanford University psychologist. It involved 32 children. A marshmallow was placed in front of each child. The child was told that if they could hold off on eating the marshmallow for 15 minutes, they could have two marshmallows.

The researcher left the room while the child agonized: One marshmallow now? Or two later?

The study’s conclusions aren’t the point here, but what is relevant to this pandemic is the essential question: Are we willing to delay gratification for a greater reward?

For many people, the answer has been no. That party? That trip? That visit to the bar? A lot of people have refused to sacrifice immediate pleasures in the name of a healthier future. As a result, we’re all waiting a lot longer for a return to a stable life.

There’s a difference, of course, between denying yourself an activity you can control (going to the party) and being forced to wait for the vaccine. What’s similar is that both call for patience and the belief that patience will be rewarded.