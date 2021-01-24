Commentary: 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron fought as strongly for civil rights as he did for an extra base

“They told me no n-----r had any right to go where I was going. There’s no way to measure the effect those letters had on me, but I like to think every one of them added another home run to my total.”

Aaron, a Hall of Famer, had talked endlessly about the stress of the record chase on him and his family. But I was most moved by remarks he once made about his earliest days in baseball.

Aaron had grown up in poverty in Mobile, Alabama, in a home without electricity or indoor bathrooms. As boys, he and his younger brother, Tommie, who also became a major leaguer, used broom handles as bats and bottle caps as balls.

When he was 14, a year after Robinson broke baseball’s color line, Robinson visited Mobile, and Aaron skipped school to meet his hero. Robinson advised the boy to focus on his education and pursue baseball later.

Aaron didn’t listen. When he was 17, he signed with a team in the Negro Leagues, the Indianapolis Clowns. He was with the team on a road trip in Washington, D.C., when he got one of his first lessons in the ugliness of racism in a league where only the ball was white.