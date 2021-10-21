Coconino Voices: Yes, indeed, climate change hits close to home

Flagstaff residents have as much first-hand experience with the effects of climate change as anyone in Arizona.

You feel it when just the threat of fire closes national forests, keeping visitors and their dollars away.

You see it when bigger, hotter fires denude mountainsides, robbing them of the ability to absorb rainfall. Monsoon rains turn into floods that overrun the sandbags perpetually in place in the Sunnyside community.

You pay the price when a smaller snowpack reduces water supplies and chips away at the city’s identity as a winter wonderland. Researchers say the Southwest is suffering its worst megadrought in five centuries.

So it’s no wonder that the City Council takes the threat of climate change seriously, approving an ambitious plan to cut the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 44% by 2030.

Action like this doesn’t come without a lot of debate as well as pushback, so it may cheer supporters of the Carbon Neutrality Plan to know that their approach has ample support from people across the state. The Gallup Arizona Survey in partnership with the Center for the Future of Arizona found that three of every four Arizonans ranked the transition to clean energy as important, and support grew from there: