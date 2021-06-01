Coconino Voices: Invest in Infrastructure to help slow climate change

The economy took a big hit during the pandemic, and emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) to the atmosphere dipped 16%. The same kind of dip in emissions, though smaller, happened during the 2008-2009 economic downturn. For as long as humans have relied on fossil fuels, economic activity has been tightly tethered to CO2 emissions.

These modest emissions reductions from severe economic downturns had virtually no effect on CO2 concentration in the atmosphere, a 1500 trillion-ton gorilla of cumulative emissions. It will be slow to turnaround. As a consequence, as we all sheltered in place, missed friends and loved ones, and suffered many other losses, the climate kept on changing anyway.

Minimizing emissions by staying home feels like it should have helped more than it did. But along with driving less, we also need to transition to a new kind of car. Along with using less coal-derived electricity, we need to change from fossil fuels to clean energy. The sooner we transition, the sooner we will reap the benefits, and the sooner the challenge of our impending split from fossil fuels will become smaller.