Coconino Voices: In solidarity with FLG Bike Party, and every cyclist

As lifelong advocates for cycling, we are aware that events such as these are far too frequent occurrences. We are hopeful that perhaps a small positive outcome from this tragedy is that cyclist safety will be brought more front and center to the greater community and our elected officials and decision makers. We have been previously dumbfounded by elected officials, some of whom still hold office, who have taken opportunities to publicly share their “cyclist ran a stop sign” anecdotes, or lament that efforts to get folks out of their cars might overwhelm the FUTS trails, rather than treat cycling, and other multimodal means, with the respect and value that they deserve. Maybe these people will be more inclined to enable the actions to properly provide safe and high-value transportation alternatives. It is time for high-visibility cycle tracks, more robust FUTS trails, separated bicycle lanes, bicycle triggered traffic signals, traffic calming measures, complete snow and ice removal, distracted driving enforcement and more, rather than blithe acceptance of the daily congestion and dangers presented by a heavily motor vehicle biased transportation system.