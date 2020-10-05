Coconino Voices: Chaos, misinformation swirl amid NAU faculty layoffs

In her letter announcing her decision not to seek an extension to her contract, NAU President Rita Cheng professes “great admiration and appreciation” for faculty. Her actions, however, do not bear that out.
Her catalogue of “achievements” is almost silent about faculty. She refers to the “remarkable commitment and response by our NAU community to an unprecedented global pandemic,” but fails to mention that over 100 NTT (non-tenure track) faculty who responded so remarkably to the pandemic were rewarded with layoffs. Indeed, these layoffs — administration prefers the term “non-renewals” — have been erased from Dr. Cheng’s narrative.
After more than three months, the exact number of faculty (and staff) laid off has not yet been officially reported. The Arizona Daily Sun (9/2/20) stated that NAU administrators “are still working to compile an accurate list of the total number of non-tenure track faculty no longer on payroll as a result of this restructuring.”
Chaos and misinformation have characterized this process. Some of us still appear in the university catalogue for Spring 2021, with classes fully enrolled and students unaware that we were laid off months ago. Hundreds of classes were cancelled in anticipation of severely reduced enrollments.
Then, as students enrolled and found fewer classes to choose from, there was a rush to hire faculty. Administration offered a few courses to laid off faculty, but as part-time hires with no benefits. Some departments opted for new adjuncts. The Sun reports only a 5% enrollment decline. “Amazing,” said Dr. Cheng. Granted the COVID crisis was unprecedented, but faculty checking their enrollments saw no sign of a precipitous decline. One must wonder if the highly (over) paid university “leadership” did not use the pandemic as an opportunity for a downsizing they had long desired.
The way the layoffs were carried out hardly supports Dr. Cheng’s narrative. Despite her stated commitment to NAU first-generation students, vital resources, like the Writing Program, that served their needs, were decimated. Despite her stated pride in NAU’s international presence, she laid off faculty in Global Languages who had set up and led successful study abroad programs. Despite her claim to work closely with the community, she laid off faculty in the Arts crucial to NAU’s connection to Flagstaff and recipients of prestigious community awards.
We know that millions of Americans have lost jobs during this crisis. But it is shocking how poorly Dr. Cheng and her team handled these layoffs. NAU is not a vulnerable small business; it is a large public university with an army of high-paid administrators. While rumors circulated, most NTT faculty did not know they would be fired. Most contracts ended May 8, although faculty worked through May 15 to submit final grades.
Because the administration kept telling us that contracts were coming, we sat waiting, without looking for jobs and unable to apply for unemployment benefits. By the end of May, when most of us received notices of non-renewal, we had lost two weeks of unemployment and pandemic supplement. Most were laid off a day or two before health insurance expired on 5/31 (a weekend), giving no time for doctors’ appointments or arrangements for alternative coverage. Only months later did some faculty learn that they could have “retired” and received part of the sick leave they had accrued after years (over 25 years in some cases) of service to NAU. That cost some faculty several thousand dollars more.
Lest this be dismissed as the whining of disgruntled employees losing their “ivory tower” benefits, let us clarify: whoever thinks NTT faculty enjoy elite status knows little about higher education. NTT faculty (mostly with masters, doctorates, and years of experience) do the bulk of undergraduate teaching for a fraction of the cost. On average, an NAU instructor earns $40,500; a lecturer / senior lecturer $56,500. By comparison, average salaries for tenured faculty are $71,000 for assistant professors; $82,000 for associate professors; $109,000 for full professors. Dr. Cheng’s total compensation last year was $709,400.
The university occupies a privileged place in this community and should be held to high standards in its treatment of employees. Faculty bring diverse talents that contribute to the growth of the community. Many laid off NTT faculty and staff have left Flagstaff already. More will follow. It will take years for the university and Flagstaff to repair what Dr. Cheng and her administration damaged in her short tenure.
The signatories were NTT faculty at NAU. They are listed with their former department and the number of years they taught at NAU.
Ana Varela-Lago (History, 12)
Quaquilla Rhea Walker (Communication, 2)
Kama O’Connor (Composition, 7)
Patrick Pynes (Comparative Cultural Studies, five other departments, 15)
Daniel Burton-Rose (History, 2).
David Gray (Comparative Cultural Studies, 3)
Kent Moore (Music, 19)
