Coconino Voices: Chaos, misinformation swirl amid NAU faculty layoffs

In her letter announcing her decision not to seek an extension to her contract, NAU President Rita Cheng professes “great admiration and appreciation” for faculty. Her actions, however, do not bear that out.

Her catalogue of “achievements” is almost silent about faculty. She refers to the “remarkable commitment and response by our NAU community to an unprecedented global pandemic,” but fails to mention that over 100 NTT (non-tenure track) faculty who responded so remarkably to the pandemic were rewarded with layoffs. Indeed, these layoffs — administration prefers the term “non-renewals” — have been erased from Dr. Cheng’s narrative.

After more than three months, the exact number of faculty (and staff) laid off has not yet been officially reported. The Arizona Daily Sun (9/2/20) stated that NAU administrators “are still working to compile an accurate list of the total number of non-tenure track faculty no longer on payroll as a result of this restructuring.”

Chaos and misinformation have characterized this process. Some of us still appear in the university catalogue for Spring 2021, with classes fully enrolled and students unaware that we were laid off months ago. Hundreds of classes were cancelled in anticipation of severely reduced enrollments.