Coconino Voices: Carbon neutrality plan is too costly, too lofty

At the May 25th Council meeting, I humbly asked Council to listen to the business community by allowing a business summit to take place and hear recommendations from the various economic sectors. Such request was echoed by several residents, business owners, business associations, economic development professionals, and industry experts.

Many businesses expressed concerns with the Carbon Neutrality Plan: uncertainty, cost and timeline. The uncertainty that this plan brings to the business community is concerning as they adapt to doing business in a post pandemic world and a 45% increase to minimum wage in four years. The timeline suggested is aggressive. The cost of doing business and the cost of living will increase as this plan is implemented. In order to make a timeline work, it will take partnerships and federal dollars to make this happen. The federal government’s timeline for carbon neutrality is 2050. As is the most corporate partners, 2050 is the year.