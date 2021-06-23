Coconino Voices: Carbon neutrality plan is too costly, too lofty

Flagstaff City Council adopted the Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan last June 15 with a 6-1 vote. I was the only "no" vote and here’s why.
I’m here to seek expanded awareness and find balance. I acknowledge the amazing work that our Sustainability staff has accomplished so far. I also express my immense gratitude to members of the community who have contributed in shaping the Carbon Neutrality Plan and recognize everyone who sent emails to Council and who have spoken at the meeting.
One of the goals of the plan is creating resilient neighborhoods; and I wonder if the neighborhood associations and homeowners’ associations have been involved in this plan?
The plan demonizes and eliminates natural gas, notwithstanding Unisource franchise was renewed by Flagstaff voters last August 2020. I wonder why the natural gas sector and its sustainability goals are not included in the discussion?
Let me reverberate what I stated at Council meeting last year when I voted yes in declaring a climate emergency: while I support climate goals, I’m mindful of the costs of implementing climate goals — cost to the City, cost to residents, cost to taxpayers, and cost of doing business and staying in business in Flagstaff.
So far, the plan sets the wheels in motion to spend $9,690,777 in climate-related projects, plus equity-related projects of $4,186,678, with a total of $13,877,455 cost to the City of Flagstaff in FY2021-22 adopted budget. To implement the plan, initial project list cost is pegged at $200 million with a $92.1M in potential ballot measure for future elections.
At the May 25th Council meeting, I humbly asked Council to listen to the business community by allowing a business summit to take place and hear recommendations from the various economic sectors. Such request was echoed by several residents, business owners, business associations, economic development professionals, and industry experts.
Many businesses expressed concerns with the Carbon Neutrality Plan: uncertainty, cost and timeline. The uncertainty that this plan brings to the business community is concerning as they adapt to doing business in a post pandemic world and a 45% increase to minimum wage in four years. The timeline suggested is aggressive. The cost of doing business and the cost of living will increase as this plan is implemented. In order to make a timeline work, it will take partnerships and federal dollars to make this happen. The federal government’s timeline for carbon neutrality is 2050. As is the most corporate partners, 2050 is the year.
This plan calls for big shifts and bold actions; conversations should have taken place with companies that have already established climate goals here in Flagstaff. These companies are already one step ahead. Conversations should happen before the goals are set for them and a plan is adopted. Council received emails from residents and business owners who shared their concerns and that their recommendations have not been integrated in the plan. As Council gears toward inclusive and engaged community and robust resilient economy as key community results identified in the City’s priority-based budgeting, it’s imperative to provide a pulse of what business is focusing on, timelines, and an opportunity to integrate what they are doing to assist with the common goal of carbon neutrality.
Additionally, there are growing concerns from residents on fixed income who are worried of the increasing cost of living in Flagstaff which drives residents to leave town. I’m also mindful that the plan directly impacts residents who live outside the City limits, own business, do business, shop and avail of services from the City. Council received a letter from the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce about the recent survey conducted among Chamber members. It’s obvious that we need to find and create space for an inclusive and engaged dialogue, and informed discussion on this plan.
Again, I implore Council to take a step back and seek expanded perspective to encompass all four pillars of sustainability: human, social, economic and environmental. Please let us create space for an all-inclusive and engaged dialogue, and informed discussion on this plan, inviting local experts to come up with a more realistic pragmatic plan that every sector of the community can support.
I believe the entire community deserves to be included and physically present at an in-person Council meeting when this plan is adopted.
Adopting the inchoate, lofty and costly Carbon Neutrality Plan now is similar to a young racehorse with a body that is not fully developed yet, running so fast with blinders whose only mission is to get to the finish line fast at all costs, and cancelling the business voice. Adopting the plan in haste missed the opportunity to involve neighborhood associations, homeowners’ associations, and the business sector as integral partners in shaping the plan and pursuing all pillars of sustainability.
Regina Salas is a Flagstaff City Council member.