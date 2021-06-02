Coconino Voices: APS stresses preparation for wildfire season

With rising temperatures and dry conditions ahead in Flagstaff and throughout Arizona, the state faces a heightened wildfire threat. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the 2021 fire season is expected to be ‘as severe’ as last year, which saw 2,520 wildfires that burned nearly 1 million acres across the state.

While May was National Wildfire Awareness Month, APS prepares for wildfire season year-round by:

• Making sure the area around our equipment is free of debris or vegetation.

• Working with local fire departments and the Forest Service on wildfire safety plans, this includes creating and following protocols to follow in the event of a wildfire.

• Partnering with communities to teach customers about lowering fire risks.

• Visually inspecting poles and equipment on a regular basis.

Every year, 9 out of 10 wildfires are human-cased, which means that they may be preventable. APS encourages customers to take the following steps to help prevent fires and protect their property:

• When working outdoors, always have a water source and shovel nearby and never leave a burn unattended.