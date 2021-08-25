Coconino Voices: Addressing climate change is an ultramarathon, not a sprint

While wildfires are a natural part of the ecology of the Western U.S., climate change has undoubtedly increased both their frequency and severity. These fires have closed trails where I train and compete. And wildfire smoke poses an enormous threat to the respiratory health not only of runners, but also the 50 million Americans who recreate outdoors, a group that Protect Our Winters calls the Outdoor State. One recent study found that the compounds released by wildfires are more likely to cause inflammation and oxidative stress in the lungs than comparable particulates found in urban settings. This is of particular concern to athletes, who need every ounce of oxygen we can muster to perform at our highest levels, particularly at elevation.

As an athlete, I’m constantly setting goals for myself, and solving the climate crisis is no different. As part of the Paris Agreement, the U.S. committed to a big goal of reducing its emissions to half of 2005 levels by 2030. It’s a big goal, but with focus and commitment, one that we can and must achieve. The IPCC study authors says that the 1.5C temperature increase we are working to avoid through the Paris Agreement will be reached by 2040 in all scenarios. And if emissions aren't slashed in the next few years, we will reach that mark even sooner.