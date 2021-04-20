NAU Roundup: Millard earns 2nd conference women's tennis player of the week award

Needing a victory against the Weber State Wildcats to lock up the Big Sky Conference's South Division, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks' lineup came through over the weekend.
Senior Ellie Millard was a key part of her team's win with a dominant 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles to start the day followed by a 6-1,6-2 singles victory on court 2. The results garnered her the second Big Sky Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week honor of the season and second of her Lumberjacks career.
Pairing with Mimi Bland, Millard rolled through Yuuna Ukita and Ana Morett Salas. The quick 6-0 result preceded a pair of battles at No. 2 and No. 3, with the Lumberjacks ultimately sweeping the point thanks to a pair of 7-6 victories.
Millard then extended her individual singles win streak to seven as she beat Morett Salas, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 2 singles as the senior has not lost a match since the start of March.
It is the fourth conference player of the week honor for the Lumberjacks this season, with freshman Gina Dittmann also earning a pair this season.
The Lumberjacks wrap up their regular season Friday against Grand Canyon University, with the match scheduled for noon at the Aquatic and Tennis Complex in Flagstaff. From there, NAU will head to Phoenix for the conference tournament that's set for May 1-2 at the Phoenix Tennis Center. NAU will play at 11 a.m. on Saturday against the No. 2 seed from the North Division.
Track and field
NAU throwers Alaina Diggs and Parker Joens swept the conference's field athlete of the week accolades after their performances at the UNLV Silver State Classic over the weekend.
Joens got the nod for a third time this season.
The men's shot put was won by Joens on Friday, throwing for a PR and a new UNLV Myron Partridge Stadium facility record of 19.01 meters, a mark that places Joens at the top of the conference and 22nd in the nation.
The women's shot put was dominated by Diggs, who threw a personal best mark of 16.13 meters to earn her the No. 1 mark in the Big Sky and 44th in the nation.
Joens also placed first in the men's discus Saturday after throwing a personal best mark of 56.34 meters, breaking yet another facility record, and his mark currently maintains his second place spot in the Big Sky and ranks 29th in the NCAA.