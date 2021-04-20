NAU Roundup: Millard earns 2nd conference women's tennis player of the week award

Needing a victory against the Weber State Wildcats to lock up the Big Sky Conference's South Division, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks' lineup came through over the weekend.

Senior Ellie Millard was a key part of her team's win with a dominant 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles to start the day followed by a 6-1,6-2 singles victory on court 2. The results garnered her the second Big Sky Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week honor of the season and second of her Lumberjacks career.

Pairing with Mimi Bland, Millard rolled through Yuuna Ukita and Ana Morett Salas. The quick 6-0 result preceded a pair of battles at No. 2 and No. 3, with the Lumberjacks ultimately sweeping the point thanks to a pair of 7-6 victories.

Millard then extended her individual singles win streak to seven as she beat Morett Salas, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 2 singles as the senior has not lost a match since the start of March.

It is the fourth conference player of the week honor for the Lumberjacks this season, with freshman Gina Dittmann also earning a pair this season.