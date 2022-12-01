Kayaks recovered in search for Corey Allen; family says volunteer search ‘should conclude’

The kayaks belonging to Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim, a Flagstaff couple that was lost at sea off the coast of Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving, have been recovered by Mexican authorities.

While Kim’s body was recovered on Sunday, Allen has yet to be found. With the news of the discovered kayaks, a public update from the family called for the coordinated volunteer portions of the search to end.

According to a report from Ahora Noticias Peñasco, the kayaks — one green and one gray — were recovered offshore by volunteer search boats in the vicinity of Mayan Palace and Isla San Jorge. After recovery, the kayaks were handed over to Mexican Naval authorities contributing to the search effort.

Mexican authorities issued an official report Wednesday afternoon that the license numbers on the kayaks had been used to establish that they were the same used by Kim and Allen at the time of their disappearance.

The kayaks are currently in the possession of the state attorney general’s office and maritime authorities.

News of the recovery of the kayaks prompted a public update to the Kim/Allen family GoFundMe page, which was set up by a family friend to help support search costs as well as the couple's children.

“At the end of the day today, 8 days after Corey and Yeon-Su were lost, the coordinated volunteer portion of the search should conclude,” the family wrote in the update. “We have so appreciated all of the volunteers who have given so much. We are aware that these searches incur safety risks, and we want everyone to be safe. Therefore, we understand that ending the coordinated search is the right thing to do, given the likelihood Corey’s body will not be recovered."

“Unless Corey is found, this will be our last update,” the family wrote. “Thank you all again. Your support has brought light to our family during our darkest hours."

At the time of reporting, the Kim/Allen family GoFundMe had raised nearly $100,000 across 1,200 individual donations in less than a week.

According to Tavane McCombs, who has been coordinating volunteer search efforts in Puerto Peñasco, the search for Allen’s body continued through Thursday.

“We have had scuba divers in the water yesterday and today,” McCombs reported, adding that Mexican officials are maintaining an official search for Allen’s body and that volunteers are supporting the official search.