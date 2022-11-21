Grand Canyon’s Indian Garden officially renamed Havasupai Gardens

Times are a-changing, and in Grand Canyon National Park, so are the trail signs.

The National Park Service announced Monday that the U.S. Board of Geographic Names voted unanimously in favor of a request submitted by the Havasupai Tribe to change the name of “Indian Garden” — a popular stop along Grand Canyon’s Bright Angel Trail — to “Havasupai Gardens.”

While it may not seem like a big deal, this change of place name carries recognition of a weighty history and symbolizes ongoing changes in the way that Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) approaches its relationship with northern Arizona’s indigenous communities.

Only established as a national park in 1919, Grand Canyon has been home to the Havasupai people for much longer than that.

“The Havasupai people have actively occupied this area since time immemorial, before the land’s designation as a National Park and until the park forcibly removed them in 1926,” said GCNP superintendent Ed Keable in a release announcing the name change. “This renaming is long overdue. It is a measure of respect for the undue hardship imposed by the park on the Havasupai people.”

In the Havasupai language, the place now known as Havasupai Gardens has been called Ha’a Gyoh, which translates variably to “where the water flows” or “where the cottonwoods grow,” explained Carletta Tilousi, a member of the Havasupai Tribe and former Councilmember. Ha’a Gyoh was also the home of a Havasupai man named Billy Tilousi who bravely resisted forced relocation.

“He was my grandmother’s grandfather,” Tilousi explained. “And he was one of the last ones that stood firm and said, ‘I’m not going to leave.’”

Billy Tilousi was given the derogatory nickname “Billy Burro” by early park employees after they observed him hiking up and down a path (that would later become Bright Angel Trail) between the canyon rim and Ha’a Gyoh, reported Havasupai Tribe member and former Councilmember Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss in the park’s press release. At the same time, his home of Ha’a Gyoh was given the name “Indian Garden.”

For two years, Billy Tilousi evaded the park service and stood his ground at Ha’a Gyoh, but in 1928, he was forcibly removed — the last Havasupai standing in Grand Canyon.

“The eviction of Havasupai residents from Ha’a Gyoh coupled with the offensive name, Indian Garden, has had detrimental and lasting impacts on the Havasupai families that lived there and their descendants,” said Havasupai Chairman Thomas Siyuja, Sr. “Every year, approximately 100,000 people visit the area while hiking the Bright Angel Trail, largely unaware of this history. The renaming of this sacred place to Havasupai Gardens will finally right that wrong.”

Adopting the name “Havasuapi Gardens” is not the only way the park is trying to reckon with its troubled history, said park spokesperson Joelle Baird.

“Some of our new signage at Havasupai Gardens and some of the initiatives that we want to see implemented tell a more honest story about that history,” Baird said. “How the Havasupai tribe was forcibly removed, and also the fact that they're still present on the landscape.”

The park is also in the process of constructing the Desert View Intertribal Cultural Heritage Site, which Baird said will be focused on “honest interpretation” as well as providing space for the Grand Canyon’s eleven associated Indigenous tribes to “tell their story.”

As of June this year, the park has also launched a cultural demonstration program.

“It's a way that members of the tribes can publicly interface with the public,” Baird said. “And it also demonstrate some of the crafts and the handiwork that they're known for.”

She added that the park is already looking to expand this program to reach more visitors.

These shifts and programs are a few of the ways that the park, under Keable’s leadership, is trying to make tribal relations a priority, Baird said.

They’re small steps compared to the monumental mistreatment of Havasupai people, said Carletta Tilousi, but at least they’re in the right direction. She still remembers being chased out of the park by rangers when she was a child in the 1970’s.

“We would go through the park to get to Williams or Flagstaff to gain supplies, and the rangers would follow us,” Tilousi said. “I just remember being really scared.”

Tilousi was also present when the park helicoptered Havasupai elders into the place now known as Havasupai Gardens about 10 years ago. She said that many of these elders remembered being forcefully removed as children.

“It was very emotional for them,” Tilousi said. “They cried. They were happy that they made it back down there. They sang songs, they spoke to the land, and said ‘We did not forget you. Please forgive us. We did not forget you.’”

“It was amazing experience that I was able to be a part of and witness the connection to the area,” she added. “Without land, native people don't have a connection to our history and to our culture and to our practices. That's how important is for our lands to be returned back to us. Renaming it is a good step in the right direction by saying ‘Yes, this was once Havasupai. We admit the wrongful taking.’ But now, what's next?”

“The people of the Havasupai Tribe have always called the vast Grand Canyon and the plateau lands south of it our homeland,” said Chairman Siyuja. “The Creator made the Havasupai People the guardians of the Grand Canyon, and this is a role that we take very seriously. We are a small tribe. But our voices and our spirits are large.”

The Havasupai Tribe and NPS are currently planning a rededication ceremony in early Spring 2023.