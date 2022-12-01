Grand Canyon National Park fixing failing water supply. It may cost some wetlands

The millions of people who live, work and visit the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park every year all get their water from the same source, and it’s a leaky one.

Originally built in 1960, the Transcanyon Waterline (TCWL) is a 12.5-mile pipeline that conveys water from Roaring Springs on the canyon’s North Rim to a pump station at Havasupai Gardens (formerly Indian Garden) and eventually to the popular South Rim.

The TCWL provides “the potable water and fire suppression for all facilities on the South Rim,” said Lily Daniels, communication specialist for the park. She added that the waterline also supplies some inner-canyon facilities in the Cross Canyon Corridor, which includes more than 800 historic buildings.

But there are problems with the TCWL -- a lot of them.

A recent statement of finding reported that “Since 1978, the TCWL has experienced five to 30 pipeline failures per year caused by pipe failures such as pipe weld failures at joints, internal pipe corrosion, freezing, flooding, and falling rocks.”

“Since 2010, there have been over 85 major breaks to the TCWL that have each disrupted water delivery,” Daniels said in a statement. “The breaks are expensive to repair, occur in locations that pose dangers to responding employees, and have a negative impact on visitor experience.”

Fixing each of these frequent breaks often exceeds costs of $25,000, Daniels said, in part due to the remote nature of the inner canyon where breaks occurs.

Many times, the area that needs repair can only be accessed by trail or helicopter. Given all these expensive, frequent failures, the park has deemed the 60-year-old TCWL as “beyond its expected useful life.”

But something must be done. According to park documents on the subject, while backup water storage is available in "the event of a complete failure of the TCWL, the South Rim could run out of water for visitor use and fire suppression.”

Plans to fix the TCWL have been underway since 2018, when the project’s environmental assessment was released to the public.

According to a recent release from the park, the current proposal for the TCWL project is to relocate the potable water intake from Roaring Springs to “an area at Bright Angel Creek near Phantom Ranch.”

Additionally, the project will “replace the water distribution pipeline between Phantom Ranch and Havasupai Gardens, abandon or remove over time 7.5 miles of pipeline from Phantom Ranch to Cottonwood Campground, and reuse 1.5 miles of pipeline for slip-lining a smaller waterline from Cottonwood Campground to Roaring Springs.”

The hope is that these relocations and replacements will remove pipeline from more break-prone areas and give a fresh lifespan to other sections.

There is one issue though. This particular proposed fix would have an impact to canyon wetlands, and the National Park Service is bound by federal policy, specifically Executive Order 1190, which directs federal agencies to “avoid to the extent possible adverse impacts associated with the destruction or modification of wetlands and to avoid support of new construction in wetlands where there is a practicable alternative.”

In compliance with the policy, Grand Canyon National Park recently produced a Wetland Statement of Findings detailing the expected impact as well as mitigations proposed to offset that impact.

In a recent statement about the findings, the park acknowledged that “the proposed project would impact approximately 0.68 acre of wetland resources.” But it went on to promise that “approximately 0.43 acre of wetland, 0.14 acre of perennial stream, and 0.09 acre of ephemeral, or temporary, stream will be restored."

It means that park scientists have determined that the wetlands impacted by the project construction can be restored — with small exception — after a process of regrading and re-seeding. Restored areas “are anticipated to fully recover.”

Furthermore, “an additional 0.008 acre of wetland will be established along Bright Angel Creek near the intake,” the statement reported.

“As a result of relocating the water intake for the distribution pipeline, stream flows will increase in a 9-mile reach of Bright Angel Creek, which will result in a net gain of approximately 0.18 acre of riverine wetlands and improve physical and biological conditions.”

In other words, the park’s findings are that the projects should only negatively impact nearby wetlands temporarily. After completion, the waterline’s new intake location is expected to create an overall increase in canyon wetlands -- which, if accurate, will put the park in compliance with federal directives.

Still, the park isn’t ready to continue with the TCWL project on these finding alone. It is currently seeking public input to make sure nothing has been overlooked. Up until midnight on Dec. 23, the park will be accepting public comment and feedback on its plan.

“Public scrutiny of proposed actions helps to ensure that project actions are consistent with the National Park Service mission, enabling legislation, and other relevant laws and policies,” Daniels said. “This open comment period is an opportunity for the public to provide ideas on the proposed avoidance, minimization, and compensation measures for wetland impacts with this project.”

For more details and to submit comments, visit the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website at parkplanning.nps.gov/grcatcwl.