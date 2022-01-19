Forests are infrastructure: USDA Secretary Vilsack visits Arizona to announce new wildfire management strategy

Wildfire management and restoration in the West is getting a little oxygen. On Tuesday, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited Arizona to announce a new 10-year strategy for confronting the wildfire crisis in the West.

Standing outside before a botanical desert backdrop, Vilsack took the podium between Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Forest Service Chief Randy Moore.

“I've seen the exhausted look of firefighters who just can't get ahead of a fire that is out of control,” Secretary Vilsack said to the small crowd. “I've seen, and tried to console, those whose homes have been destroyed, those whose businesses have been disrupted. I understand the pain that a fire can create.”

According to the USDA, wildfires burned more than 10 million acres nationwide in 2020, 2017 and 2015. The running 5-year average number of structures destroyed by wildfires each year jumped from 2,873 in 2014 to 12,255 in 2020 – a fourfold increase in just six years.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore helped to give a little understanding of how we got here. “A combination of overgrown forest, a warming climate, and a broad number of home and wildland urban interface areas, followed by a century of rigorous fire suppression, has contributed to what is now a full-blown wildfire and forest health crisis,” Moore said.

The new strategy centers research on what Forest Service scientists identified as high-risk “firesheds” – large, forested landscapes with high likelihood that an ignition could expose homes, communities, infrastructure and natural resources to wildfire — and calls for the Forest Service to implement or support treatment on 50 million acres of federal, state, tribal, private and family lands. Not only will this strategy encompass forest health treatments like prescribed fire and thinning to reduce hazardous fuels, it will be complemented by investments in fire-adapted communities and work to address post-fire risks, recovery and reforestation.

“Once a fire is actually put out, that is just the beginning of the challenges a community faces,” Vilsack explained. “We’re not going to stop fires. But what we can do is begin the process of reducing the catastrophic nature of these fires.”

Much of the announcement focused on the idea that this new plan is a serious commitment. “It’s a promise to the people of Arizona, to the people of the Southwest, and the people for western U.S. in particular,” Vilsack said. “This is not a situation where we're going to wait a couple of years from now and you're going to see the impact. We're going to see the impact in 2022.”

It’s big talk, but it does comes with a big budget. This new strategy will receive funding from the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides nearly $3 billion specifically to reduce hazardous fuels, restore America’s forests and grasslands, and invest in fire-adapted communities and post fire reforestation.

That hearty allocation is in part due to the efforts of Arizona legislators, Vilsack said. He pointed to the budget for preventative treatments as example. “With the funding that Senator Kelly, Representative O'Halleran and others have put in this infrastructure bill, we now will be able to do, over the next five years, around $650 million of additional work -- a 350% increase in the level of commitment,” he explained. “And that’s just on the treatment side.”

In Arizona, the Forest Service has had a tumultuous year for wildfire management. As of August 2021, over 550,000 acres, an area almost twice the size of Phoenix, had burned. In the fall, the agency came under fire for its fizzling Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI), and by winter it declared the project reignited with an injection of $54 million from the federal budget.

But a new bill and a new strategy should help to strengthen 4FRI and Arizona fire management in a myriad of ways, Senator Kelly said.

“It contains funding to accelerate work under for the Four Forest Restoration Initiative and to stand up the wood products and biomass industry in our state,” Kelly said of the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill. “It includes grants to help Arizona communities and homeowners build defensible space. It supports more hiring and higher pay for wildland firefighters. And it establishes a commission of wildfire experts to evaluate and develop new strategies for fighting and preventing wildfires, an initiative that Senator [Mitt] Romney and I worked on together.”

Bipartisan as this infrastructure bill may be, it remains to be seen whether it will build a bridge between Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Biden administration. In June 2021, President Biden snubbed Ducey by failing to invite him to a meeting convened specifically to address the threat of wildfires. Governors from California, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado, and Nevada were all in attendance. At the time, there were 14 fires burning in Arizona, and Ducey had just signed off on $100 million of emergency funding.

Moore seemed confident that with this bill, the Forest Service would be equipped to handle future challenges in Arizona and across the nation. “We're ready to begin the work in a way that meets the urgency of the moment,” he said.

Kelly stressed that urgency as well: “We can't afford to have a fire or flood on Bill Williams Mountain. This could wipe out the city of Williams. Unmanaged fire in the Cragin Reservoir area may result in Payson losing its municipal water supply,” he said. “We can't keep doing the same thing under worse conditions and expecting better results. We need to be more proactive.”

Vilsack agreed, saying that the program needed more resources, more commitment and more recognition that forests are infrastructure, but are also important beyond that.

“It’s fair to say that anyone in the West understands and appreciates the role that our forests play: not only as recreational opportunities, not only as woody biomass opportunities, not only as incredible sinks of carbon, but as majestic areas,” Vilsack said. “People who know the forest know that the time to act for significant improvement, to change the trajectory of our wildfires and their impact on people, communities, forests and firefighters, is long overdue.”

