Floyd death pushes military to face 'own demons' on race

However, none of the military services has ever been led by a black officer, although that is expected to change soon. Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., has been nominated to lead the Air Force, succeeding Gen. David Goldfein.

In a tangible sign of openness to forcing change on the racial front, Goldfein declared in an internal message June 2, “We must look inward at our Air Force.” The service’s inspector general, he said, will review the Air Force’s legal system as well as “racial injustice and opportunities for advancement.”

Wright, the senior Air Force enlisted airmen, faulted himself for not doing enough and encouraged all airmen to suggest solutions.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined the chorus of voices with a message to the force that addressed more broadly the need for troops to stay true to the Constitution.

“We all committed our lives to the idea that is America,” he added in a hand-written note beside his signature. “We will stay true to that oath and the American people.”

The military has not ignored the race issue entirely. In April, the top Marine, Gen. David Berger, took on the issue of racial tensions within the Corps by banning the display of the Confederate flag and other such symbols.