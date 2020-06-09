Confusion reigns as UN scrambles mask, virus spread advice

At a hastily arranged social media event Tuesday to try to clear up confusion, WHO's emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, said “both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals are part of the transmission cycle” but that it was unclear how much each contributed to disease spread.

DOES WEARING A MASK HELP?

Probably. Wearing a mask might not protect you from getting sick— your eyes are likely still exposed — but health experts think that it may prevent you from spreading the disease unknowingly by acting as a physical barrier.

COVID-19 is spread via respiratory droplets, so wearing a mask will stop those droplets from reaching others. While most spread is thought to happen by coughing and sneezing, Ryan said there is some suggestion that even acts like singing or shouting could spread the virus from people who don't yet show symptoms.

WHY DON'T WE KNOW FOR SURE?

It's complicated, especially since the virus was only identified in late December. Some scientists said WHO's distinction between people who are truly asymptomatic — those who are infected by COVID-19 but never show symptoms — and those who are pre-symptomatic and develop symptoms later — is part of the problem.