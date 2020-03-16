Museum of Northern Arizona closes due to coronavirus

The Museum of Northern Arizona announced Monday afternoon it is closing its exhibit building to visitors starting Tuesday, March 17.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to Kristan Hutchison, MNA's director of marketing, staff will continue to work and no layoffs or furloughs are planned. She said the decision was made after the latest protocols from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommending that events or gathering with 10 or more people should be postponed.

"It's hard to know at this point how long the closure will be in place," Hutchison said. "This is a very fluid situation. As with any (institution), we have plenty of training and tasks to keep our staff busy."

For further information, call (928) 774-5213 or go to https://musnaz.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0