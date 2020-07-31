Museum Fire scar monsoon rain flow tests county preparations

Tressler was thankful the county didn’t see any failures of the flood protections that were set up for a much more severe storm, including public flood warnings, stabilizing natural landscapes and jersey barriers.

He added that when considering whether to send out a flood warning, authorities must consider both how fast the rain is falling and the duration it's falling. Additionally, county officials believe this flow was more significant because rain had wet the ground the day before.

Lucinda Andreani, director of county public works, said the Coconino County is seeing a similar pattern on this fire scar that they saw as a response to the Schultz Fire, where flows would increase velocity over time due to the continued erosion.

“As we saw in Schultz, as we went through the monsoon season, less amount of rain would have more of an impact,” Andreani said.

That being said, county officials were happy because while the flows contained soot and sediment picked up from the fire scars, it lacked a large amount of debris such as larger rocks present upstream.

Paradise Way saw significant flooding in 2019 during rains that fell before the Museum Fire was contained. The same area was now fortified with jersey barriers to direct the flow away from the homes.

“Without jersey barriers that would have been a different story for a handful of homes in that area,” Tressler said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.