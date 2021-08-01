Zuni crew and volunteers collaborate on erosion control project at Chavez Pass

At Chavez Pass, Pawlowicz took aerial photos that will allow him to make a detailed topographic map with 3-centimeter (1.18 inches) contour intervals so accurate that hydrologists will be able to better calculate the water flow runoff patterns over the land and better predict results of the erosion control construction.

Peter Pilles also collaborated with Chris Caseldine of ASU, who is deeply interested in this heritage ASU project at Chavez Pass and supplied the group with updated maps. Caseldine is researching the ceramics found at Chavez Pass and has identified new varieties that may provide information on cultural relationships within the Chavez Pass area. He additionally provided descriptions and photographs of the ceramics to investigate as part of the project.

As the camp was shutting down early due to the forest fires, forest archaeologist Pilles summarized the broader significance of the project that will continue in the fall and, he added, hopefully over future years.