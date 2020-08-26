Zooming in on a day in a Flagstaff student's life

By 7:30 on a warm but cloudy Friday morning, Noah Grahmann is already at “school,” with a full half-hour to spare.
Up and out of bed without complaint — his corona of brown ringlets still damp from the shower, his 40-ounce water bottle topped off, his outfit of a plain white T-shirt and pinstriped blue pants pressed and unwrinkled — he heads toward “class” and his assigned “desk” for first period, Piano II. He slouches in a chair, halfway between the glowing monitor of his desktop computer and the family’s portable keyboard, and waits for the teacher to “enter.”
Had this been normal times, pre-pandemic, the Flagstaff High School junior's day would have unfurled far differently. Up at least an hour sooner, hoofing it to the corner at his University Heights neighborhood to catch the bus to campus downtown, Grahmann would have negotiated the hallways to the school’s music wing, sat behind one of the 30 keyboards alongside 11 other students and waited for the teacher to arrive.
Everything has changed, of course, because of COVID-19, and now Grahmann’s school world has shrunk to the dining room, or his bedroom upstairs where his school-issued iPad is charging, or, for a change of scenery, to the renovated shed out back his parents converted to give Noah and his brother, Jack, a freshman, a semblance of variety in the school day.
Until October, at the earliest, remote learning will be the new normal for Noah, 16, who pulls down straight A’s, and all students in the Flagstaff Unified School District. It is a challenge, unquestionably, especially for a student such as Grahmann, who is active in music and drama and has just started his tenure as the head drum major for the marching band, which so far is marching solo.
“It’s pretty different,” he said of the school day. “A lot of the reason I succeed in class is because I get to know the teachers and they like me. It’s harder to connect more. There’s not really a lot of social cues. But it’s better than (last spring).
“The whole school kind of turned off in March. We used Google Classroom, which is just software that let us receive assignments from our teachers. They told us our grades wouldn’t go down, but if we did the assignments, our grades could go up. For me, I lost some drive because I had A’s in most of my classes already. This year, it’s different — more like real school.”
These are, in general, young, resilient and highly adaptable students. Noah is, at least. Just a little more than a week into fall classes, he seems to have settled in well. And truth be told, there are certain aspects of online classes that aren’t bad at all. Like that extra hour of sleep. Like the extended lull between classes, where he can chill and head to the fridge for a bite of fruit.
Then there’s the downside. His friends are scattered, mere two-dimensional square images on a screen. His helming of the marching band, which he has so looked forward to, has been reduced to producing videos to show the band newcomers the basics, like standing at attention and at parade rest and navigating peripheral movement.
Through it all, though, Noah seems to be coping well. He is an even-keeled type, with a studious demeanor and sporting round, John Lennon-type glasses. He smiles a lot, isn’t shy about pressing the space bar to unmute himself to speak up on Zoom, and, like many teens, punctuates his rapid-fire speech to classmates with exclamations like “epic” and “awesome.”
At this moment, though, awaiting the start of the school day, he’s more subdued, perhaps a little sleepy. This was the first Friday of the fall term, still a time of adaptation for Noah and the whole family. Brother Jack was holed up in his bedroom on the iPad prepping for his honors biology class; mom Jessica and dad Steven — both Arizona directors for the nonprofit InterVarsity Christian Fellowship — were upstairs in the office on dueling laptops, though Jessica often moves to the master bedroom for sensitive phone calls.
Two hours hence, about 9:45 a.m., all four family members will be on Zoom calls at the same time — a mighty test for the family’s internet connection. Steven is worried about being bumped off at an inopportune time. They all are a little wary, everyone except the family dog, an 8-year-old Australian cattle dog mix named Chewie, who at this moment is curled up snoozing.
Now, Noah leans in toward the monitor. Class has begun, and up pops the square of the teacher on the top left and headshots of students filling the screen. Some have the cameras turned off, but most seemingly have no problem showing themselves. A few look as if they’re still clad in pajamas, and one guy in the right corner is swigging an energy drink with impunity.
Noah’s “background” is, fittingly, the family music area. Other students can see a banjo and two ukuleles adorning the wall, two electric guitars, an acoustic guitar and a bass lined up like soldiers, a drum kit and an accordion (Noah’s latest passion) filling out the frame from the back.
Piano II is part playing, part music theory. The teacher breaks the ice by turning to the Zoom “whiteboard,” asking students to describe their mood in one word. Noah writes “good.” Other responses: “All right;” “Tired;” “Meh.” The teacher divides the class into “breakout rooms,” where the students will do a morale-booster called “Top 10 Things,” sharing what they liked best about resuming school. Noah says: “I think just seeing people again.” His partner staring back from the monitor nods, grunts, “Yeah.”
Then it is down to work. The teacher asks students to name the first scale degree. Silence. Some students avert their gaze from the screen. Noah’s index finger hovers over the space bar; then he answers: “Tonic.” The classes goes over “tonic” and on down the scale. Other students start responding.
They are asked to give the letter name of the tonic scale in F-major. Again, silence. The whine of a chainsaw has started up behind the Grahmann’s backyard. Noah gives the correct answer, “F.” The class then sings the scale en mass, though only the teacher’s voice can be heard. “Remember,” she says, “’Do’ is our resting tone.”
Class period ends after 90 minutes with “practice time,” as the students are asked to play the song “Happy Birthday” in F and then in C. Not all students have keyboards at home; some strum a guitar. Noah runs a hand through his hair, dry now and fluffed out, and pounds out the tune, twice, with the chainsaw buzz as accompaniment.
Next up is “advisement period,” something like homeroom. But first, Steven comes downstairs and asks Noah if he’s had any slowdowns yet. Both he and Jessica are just about to go on Zoom, and dad seems a tad anxious. But Noah’s Zoom pops up without incident. There are more than 20 students in this class and they all look impassive as someone leads a moment of silence, the “Pledge of Allegiance,” and gives announcements such as signups for the Native American club. Noah appears distracted. The chainsaw drone continues and now a FedEx truck has pulled up on the curb. Chewie’s ears prick up. “I don’t think we ordered anything,” Noah says, eyeballing the front door, and, indeed, the delivery man goes next door.
The sky darkens and the wind starts shaking the trees and the two hammocks in the backyard. Noah barely notices. He’s in AP environmental science class now, and he’s taking notes while the teacher goes over the three-week stewardship project the students will complete.
Students then read a sample study and answer questions on a PDF. Most tests this year will be on the interactive teaching site Canvas, but not this practice test. The teacher goes low tech and tells the students to fill out the questions on a Word document — or even a piece of paper — and email a screenshot of it to her. Noah for some reason can’t get email to go through from either his phone or desktop, so he runs upstairs to retrieve his iPad. Success.
Done with his science assignment early, Noah minimizes Zoom on his screen and started editing the “marching” video he’s producing for band practice. The chainsaw drone, blessedly, has stopped, but there are distant rumblings of thunder. Steven’s voice from his Zoom call also rumbles, so Noah hustles upstairs and closes the office door.
Science class ends a good half-hour early, and Noah spends the remaining time and the lunch hour working on the video and hanging out in the family room. He even noodles on the accordion a bit and has some watermelon for lunch. He’s counting down the minutes to the start of band, the day’s final 90-minute class. Jack takes band, too, but he’ll be signed on to Zoom upstairs.
Meanwhile, the sky has opened up and torrents of rain fall. Chewie is a little freaked out by the storm, and Jessica and Steven have put on his doggie “Thunder Shirt” to calm him — to no avail. Chewie is panting heavily, and he burrows down under the keyboard next to Noah’s shoeless feet.
During the break, Noah finished the video and has emailed it to the band director. The director now speaks briefly to the 75-student band crew, then dismisses most of them for the day. The “leadership committee,” of which Noah is the head, stays on for the entire 90 minutes, talking with the director about the logistics of having a marching band season without formal parades or halftime programs at football games.
Plans are in the works for “socially distanced” in-person practicing with modified face coverings and a few mini-parades-slash-fundraisers. They talk about how to teach newcomers songs and marching cadences remotely, while, at the Grahmann house, Jack and Steven, done for the day, retreat to the couch and look at their smartphones, and Chewie continues panting rapidly.
Near day’s end, the director plays Noah’s video, which shows the basic moves but is presented with the whimsy of a mock TV infomercial. The leadership team claps for Noah, then it’s done. Later, in a breakout group in which the leaders will practice how to teach newbies the positions, Noah’s group finishes early.
Noah leans in to the screen, sees that three minutes remain in the breakout session. Group members just stare at each other. Finally, Noah suggests they kill time playing the rock-paper-scissors game. Noah wins, then cracks, “Don’t worry, guys, I still value you.”
Back in the main session, the director wraps things up. It’s 2:35, past time for the school day to end. No bell tolls online, though. His parting words to the students heading into the weekend: “Get off your screens. Go outside. Read a book.”
Noah swivels in his chair, looks outside. The rain has ceased.
