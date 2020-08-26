Zooming in on a day in a Flagstaff student's life

“It’s pretty different,” he said of the school day. “A lot of the reason I succeed in class is because I get to know the teachers and they like me. It’s harder to connect more. There’s not really a lot of social cues. But it’s better than (last spring).

“The whole school kind of turned off in March. We used Google Classroom, which is just software that let us receive assignments from our teachers. They told us our grades wouldn’t go down, but if we did the assignments, our grades could go up. For me, I lost some drive because I had A’s in most of my classes already. This year, it’s different — more like real school.”

These are, in general, young, resilient and highly adaptable students. Noah is, at least. Just a little more than a week into fall classes, he seems to have settled in well. And truth be told, there are certain aspects of online classes that aren’t bad at all. Like that extra hour of sleep. Like the extended lull between classes, where he can chill and head to the fridge for a bite of fruit.

Then there’s the downside. His friends are scattered, mere two-dimensional square images on a screen. His helming of the marching band, which he has so looked forward to, has been reduced to producing videos to show the band newcomers the basics, like standing at attention and at parade rest and navigating peripheral movement.