Your tombstone is a tree: Better Place Forests 'green burial' site opens in Flagstaff

In the looming shadow of a pre-settlement ponderosa pine, some 300 years old and still thriving, you can gaze upon a vast meadow in the Hart Prairie area west of the San Francisco Peaks, an expanse that tests your adjectival prowess.
Call it lush or verdant, bucolic or peaceful, pastoral or idyllic.
Don’t, however, call it Deadman’s Wash, which is the actual name of the meadow’s shallow upper portions, so dubbed back in frontier times.
That sobriquet just hits a little close to home, intrudes on harsh reality a bit too bluntly, for those who might choose a spot under a tree in this sweeping 160-acre swath as their final resting place.
By whatever name, this stretch of land, tucked away amid pines, aspens and a few Douglas firs, now is the site of Better Place Forests, an eco-friendly alternative to cemeteries.
The San Francisco company, which has cultivated “green burial” sites in California’s Santa Cruz and Mendocino forest lands, purchased the private land (zones for mixed use, housing and bed-and-breakfasts) in 2019 and, now with Coconino County approval and input from area tribes, has started selling “plots” on the site about 2 miles inland from Highway 180 and just off Forest Road 151.
And by plots, that means trees.
People can select from scores of arboristic option, about 300 trees per acre, and reserve it as their future burial site. Please note, no one’s remains ever get buried. Rather, your loved one’s ashes are placed at the base of the trunk amid the duff and needles and nutrient-rich soil and, essentially, the dearly departed become one with nature, the only marking being a small and tasteful plaque at the trunk.
Already, says Better Place Forests CEO Sandy Gibson, several hundred people have reserved trees, which start at $5,900 and average $9,000. The package includes a burial ceremony in which ashes are mixed with soil at the base of trunk, a small brass marker placed at the base in lieu of a tombstone, and the planting of additional “impact trees” to promote growth and reforestation. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the median cost for “traditional” burials is $15,000.
“There’s a reputation the end-of-life industry has for line itemizing people into a state of frustration,” said Tad Davies. “We want to change that model. When people choose a tree in our forest, it comes with a full package, memorial ceremony and planning for that, everything.” (Not included is the cost of cremation, which is taken care of by the family before Better Place gets involved.)
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic and a lengthy county approval process delayed the project for more than a year, it certainly seems to have taken root and sprouted quickly. Along the way, said Gibson and onsite Flagstaff manager Cheryl Miller, formerly Northern Arizona University's Centennial Forest Manager, they had to overcome some initial public skepticism and a significant amount of cultural and environment doubts that threatened to kill the venture.
“Right from the start,” said Miller, who has had a longtime association with NAU’s School of Forestry, “it seemed like a wonderful match for both my heart and my sensibilities. As a forester, I am so excited about this. I love the thought of using end-of-life as a tool for conservation. That to me is just brilliant. I’d learned that concept in forestry school, but seeing it come to life in my hometown is incredible.”
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors eventually approved the project, and Gibson and staff met with the Navajo Council in Window Rock in March of 2020 to assuage concerns. Better Place workers have reached out to area ranchers and neighboring homeowners to assure all that the cemetery-in-disguise-of-a-forest would carry a light impact, both with traffic along FR 151 and structurally.
“People at first thought, this is a crazy idea, but once you’re out here you kind of get it,” said Gibson, giving an exaggerated arm sweep to take in the forest property, during a recent public tour. “Once people see our approach, they’ll see it’s a very light touch on the environment. It’s far better than any other option. I mean, this land could’ve totally been turned into a development.”
Better Place’s selling point was that most of the 160 acres will remain essentially untouched. Just driving by on FR 151, the only indication that you aren’t passing by an untouched valley is a dirt turnoff and a small green directional sign. Workers will eventually convert an existing abandoned cabin, decades old and somewhat ramshackle, into a welcome center, and Better Place is working with the Arizona Nurses Association in building a memorial to fallen healthcare workers on site.
Other than that, though, Deadman’s Wash — er, Better Place’s meadow — will look the same. There are no tombstones, per se, because the trees themselves serve that purpose.
As to the two major public concerns, environmental impact and cultural sensitivity to Native American sacred land, Better Place has launched an aggressive educational outreach. After considerable testing of cremains’ interaction with forest soil and roots, Better Place assures that ashes will not be deleterious to the trees’ health.
“There’s a deep layer duff and debris and needles, and we just sweep that aside until we get to the soil and the cremains go directly on the soil and the duff goes back over,” Miller explained. “We spread wildflower seeds on top of that. We’ve had the soil sampled from this area and in our Point Arena (northern California) forest and haven’t found any bad impacts to the soil. It’s just, you know, nutrients.”
Gibson said it would defeat the ecological ideals of the venture if the cremains hurt the environment -- which is why he has enlisted scientists to take samples.
“It’s essentially just bone ash treated at a very high heat, so it’s completely sterile,” Gibson said. “But the nutrients need to be broken down in that soil by the bacteria in the soil, so you have to mix (the cremains) in the right ratio with the soil where it’s accessible with a top layer with water so the bacteria in the soil can actually break down the ash into nutrients that can support the tree. As we go to each forest, we change the process slightly based on the PH-balance of the soil.”
Branching out
The cultural hurdles may have been a higher barrier for Better Place. In November of 2019, when the Arizona Daily Sun first reported on the proposed use of the private land, a Flagstaff-based Indigenous organization expressed frustration that the company had not reached out to tribes before even seeking county approval.
Since then, though, Better Place executives have not only made presentations to the Navajo Council but also met with representatives from other northern Arizona tribes, said Nandi Chhabra, Better Place’s vice president of legal and public affairs.
“It was a very informative experience for us, and we were happy to hear back from the Navajo Nation that they did not have any concerns about the project,” Chhabra said. “Over the course of the year, we’ve reached out to 12 tribes and had some productive conversations. Multiple tribes have had a similar reaction as did the Navajo. We will have representatives from tribal nations visiting and will expect that to continue.”
Better Place, Chhabra said, is drafting a “Cultural Heritage Policy and Standards” for its Flagstaff site and, in doing so, has reached out to the tribes to explore educational opportunities, perhaps in the form of exhibits in the forthcoming main building.
“Our goal is to listen and learn from tribal communities,” Chhabra said. “If folks are interested in traditional cultural practices on the property, we are very open to that, and we’d be eager to create opportunities like that.”
Another challenge for Better Place is convincing people that the “green burial” alternative is a valid end-of-life option. To that end, Gibson speaks passionately — and personally — about the more intimate experience of being laid to rest in nature as opposed to at a sterile, if well-manicured and maintained, traditional cemetery.
He said death is a growth industry and cited statistics that 80% of baby boomers plan to be cremated.
“They aren’t buying as many plots in cemeteries,” he said. “It’s not because they’ve lost the need for a sense of place. People now can choose an option that matches their values, leaving a legacy of conservation, giving something back to the earth after a long life.
“People are often skeptical. What sometimes happens is, one of the partners in a marriage will be very excited, and they’ll drag the other partner in, thinking, ‘Why does anyone do this?’ And then about an hour into the forest, they’ll pick the tree and have a smile on their face.”
Gibson said he was 10 years old when his father died of a stroke, and his father was buried in a traditional cemetery in a “shiny black polished granite” tombstone.
“The problem was, when you stand there, you can literally see the cars driving past you in the reflection of the tombstone,” he said. “It’s just not a beautiful place. Unfortunately, that’s not a memory I want to think of.”
At the Hart Prairie site, many of the trees available are well removed from FR 151 in the mixed conifer forest. There are the stands of ponderosa pines hugging the meadow, and there are copses of aspens, surrounded by ferns, on a rise just south of the entrance. To the far west are more gentle pine-studded hills, some places quite dense with trees.
Miller said Better Place will hew with standard practices of forest thinning and prescribed burns to ensure that fire danger is mitigated. Much of the property has yet to be thinned, she said, and “tree plots” won’t be made available until work has concluded.
“We want each tree to have enough water, sunlight and nutrients so that it can be healthy, fight off disease and recover from anything that might come through this stand,” Miller said. “That way, each tree can be vigorous and outlast us all, hopefully.”