Your tombstone is a tree: Better Place Forests 'green burial' site opens in Flagstaff

Other than that, though, Deadman’s Wash — er, Better Place’s meadow — will look the same. There are no tombstones, per se, because the trees themselves serve that purpose.

As to the two major public concerns, environmental impact and cultural sensitivity to Native American sacred land, Better Place has launched an aggressive educational outreach. After considerable testing of cremains’ interaction with forest soil and roots, Better Place assures that ashes will not be deleterious to the trees’ health.

“There’s a deep layer duff and debris and needles, and we just sweep that aside until we get to the soil and the cremains go directly on the soil and the duff goes back over,” Miller explained. “We spread wildflower seeds on top of that. We’ve had the soil sampled from this area and in our Point Arena (northern California) forest and haven’t found any bad impacts to the soil. It’s just, you know, nutrients.”

Gibson said it would defeat the ecological ideals of the venture if the cremains hurt the environment -- which is why he has enlisted scientists to take samples.