Young Flagstaff researchers adapt to COVID-19

Among other characteristics new to the software, Clarke has helped create a reporting system that will send the final report on a sample’s positivity back to the agency that ordered the test.

With the database updated, Clarke is now helping to maintain it and help with other technical support at TGen North, which he said has seen some significant changes in climate since the pandemic began.

“People in the lab are so busy in there, they have a hard time communicating out what they need in a timely manner ... Usually, as soon as the developers get the information we need to build something, it was needed 20 minutes ago,” Clarke said.

In addition, he said TGen employees have their temperatures prior to entering the facility and have also been offered routine screening. Clarke has opted for the nasal swab three times so far, a process he described with a laugh as a “free brain scratch.” It was his first swab that made the severity of the pandemic — as well as his role in it — clear.

“The code I’m writing in some sense is helping scientists run these faster,” Clarke said. “At first, not a lot, but over time it’s going to slowly improve the process.”