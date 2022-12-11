Young Flagstaff entrepreneur whose family is recovering from fire setbacks taps into Christmas tree business

When Zane Skinner told his mom that he wanted a 196cc Coleman Classic gas-powered go-kart at a retail price of $1,599.99, she responded, “Well you better get yourself a job.”

Zane is 8-years-old and the second youngest of five children in a family recovering from the impacts of this past summer’s fires.

Zane took his mother’s advice, and after some deep thoughts, he settled on making and selling bird houses. That business endeavor got off to a rocky start when Zane’s bird houses occasionally fell apart. So like any budding entrepreneur, Zane pivoted and came up with a new plan.

Close 1 of 9 Chasing a Dream Zane Skinner, 8, holds a freshly cut Christmas tree while restocking his supply on Babbitt Ranch land north of Flagstaff Friday afternoon. Skinner decided to start a business selling Christmas trees to raise the $1,600 he needed to buy a go-kart. Hand -picking the Perfect Trees Zane Skinner, 8, walks Babbitt Ranch land Friday afternoon looking for the perfect pinyon pine trees for his Christmas tree business. Skinner started a Christmas tree business to raise $1,600 to buy a gas-powered go-kart. Little Businessman When Zane Skinner, 8, told his mom that he wanted a $1,600 gas-powered two-seat go-kart, his mom replied, "You better get a job then." The result was Zane's Christmas Trees. One Tree at a Time Zane Skinner, 8, is all smiles Friday afternoon as he harvests the next batch of Zane's Christmas Trees on Babbitt Ranch land. Working For a Dream Zane Skinner, 8, caries a freshly cut Christmas tree Friday afternoon on Babbitt Ranch. Tree Biz Zane Skinner, 8, picks out a young pinyon pine Friday afternoon while replenishing his inventory of Christmas trees on Babbitt Ranch land. Skinner started a business to raise money to buy a gas-powered go-kart. Looking For the Perfect Trees Zane Skinner, 8, scans the forest looking for Christmas trees Friday afternoon on Babbitt Ranch land north of Flagstaff. He started a business selling Christmas trees to raise money to buy a go-kart. Tree Salesman Zane Skinner, 8, caries a freshly cut Christmas tree Friday afternoon on Babbitt Ranch that he plans to sell as part of his business. Looking for Perfect Trees Zane Skinner, 8, runs to find a tree Friday afternoon while working to replenish his stock of Christmas trees on Babbitt Ranch land north of Flagstaff. He started a business to raise money to buy a go-kart.

Zane’s dad, Brian, sold Christmas trees when he was 14 to raise money to go to the Boy Scouts National Jamboree and suggested to Zane that perhaps he could do the same thing.

With Christmas approaching Zane hatched a plan to harvest and sell Christmas trees. He called Babbitt Ranches and asked permission to cut Pinyon pines on the ranch land and got the go-ahead to take what he needed.

“The ranch is all about family, working hard and what we call 'cowboy essence,'” said Billy Cordasco, president of Babbitt Ranches. “It’s extraordinary to see this young man make a go of it, to chase his dream.”

“We have thinned close to 40,000 acres of land on the ranch following severe drought and the die-off in the pinyon juniper, so the trees he is harvesting is a drop in the bucket. This is more about a young man working hard, being resourceful and innovative.” Cordasco said.

Zane returned to a section of the Babbitt Ranch on Friday afternoon 30 miles north of Flagstaff with his dad, Brian, mom, Faith and little sister Maggie, 7, to replenish his stock of Christmas trees.

Dressed in his well-worn favorite Carhartt dungarees and matching jacket, and clutching a small 14-inch handsaw, Zane strode off into the scrub walking through sticky mud to scout for trees good enough for his customers.

“I’m looking for 2- and three-footers, ones good enough for a bedroom or a hallway. Those I sell for $20," the 8-year-old said as his cornflower blue eyes scanned the patchy juniper pinyon forest.

Once he spotted a tree with a good trunk, a nice shape and that was just the right height, Zane would drop to his knees and start to saw at the trunk while his dad or sister gently pulled the top to keep the pressure off the saw.

“He’s ambitious, persistent and he’s not afraid to try and fail -- which is a unique quality in and 8-year-old," his mom said while watching him fell a tree.

Zane responded with the go-kart on his mind: "It's OK if I fail. I’ll probably get it sometime."

“We are willing to support any kid who is willing to work towards their ambitions," she said.

Zane will be selling his trees and taking orders for trees this evening during the Christmas luminaria display in Coconino Estates. He will have his sign set up near the live Nativity scene at the end of Rockridge Road.

Zane’s mom has also set up a Venmo account for him where customers can message about buying trees @flying_heart_ranch.