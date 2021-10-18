'Yes in my backyard,' voices supporting housing grow during public comments

Zeller said the issue of affordable housing has been on her radar as long as she has lived in Flagstaff and is a constant concern for Haven Montessori.

“One of our biggest challenges at my school has been to attract workforce -- people who can actually afford to live here and provide the services that we all want for our families and education,” Zeller said. “I mean, it's just frustrating and discouraging that it just seems like there's never any progress on these issues.”

Zeller’s view, like the view of many of those who have started tuning into council meetings, is based on fairly basic economics: If scarcity drives the cost of housing up, then building more housing should help to do the opposite.

But Zeller said in her experience, that view is not always expressed by residents to council when a project is being considered. Instead, the sentiment expressed is often, "yes, we need housing, but not here," she said.

Zeller said she and others are hoping to change that, both by educating the public and making sure elected leaders hear those sentiments before taking a vote.

The new voice during public comments is certainly noticeable, said Flagstaff City Councilmember Adam Shimoni.