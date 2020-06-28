Year of challenges at Museum of Northern Arizona

Long-term, though, the museum could neither thrive, nor survive, just with online programs.

“You know,” she said, “COVID-19 could be with us for a very long time. One of the challenges is how do we learn to live with it. Our approach is very limited opening. Certainty has left my world. So this is weighing all the circumstances and making what we hope is the best possible choice in the best possible way. If it turns out we don’t feel it works, we can reverse.

“People have been stuck in their homes a long time and they want to get out. We are one of the places people in Flagstaff and Arizona traditionally come to. Now, whether people will want to come out and then come inside we won’t really know until we try it.”

Times of change

It’s not just the coronavirus and its aftermath that has occupied much of Kershaw’s time in recent months. Because of the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, Kershaw has ramped up a plan she first contemplated upon arrival last June: the formation of an MNA Diversity Community Advisory Board to seek better ethnic and racial representation in the museum from Colorado Plateau groups.