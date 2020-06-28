Year of challenges at Museum of Northern Arizona

Brand new on the job, barely settled in as the new executive director of the Museum of Northern Arizona, Mary Kershaw received a rather ominous welcoming to Flagstaff, perhaps a harbinger of the unforeseen and unprecedented challenges in the coming year.
A major blaze engulfed the foothills last July, and they named it the Museum Fire. People from all over the state and the West suddenly were calling MNA asking whether the museum, itself, was on fire. No, but Kershaw and her husband did have to evacuate the home they’d just moved into and, a few weeks later, had to prepare for the flooding threatened to follow.
Then, of course, came the coronavirus pandemic several months hence, and Kershaw made the tough decision on March 17 to close the museum, a necessary move that in the 14 weeks since has MNA take a an estimated $500,000 financial hit.
Way to ease into things. Fire. Flood. Pandemic.
What’s next, locusts?
“When I saw on the news that there were these ‘murder hornets,’” Kershaw said with a sly smile, “I thought, no, please, don’t head this way.”
She can laugh now, even though it’s kind of a nervous chuckle. Kershaw and MNA have survived a rough first year and, now, the museum is set to reopen to visitors on a limited basis on July 2, with all manner of social distancing measures in place. (See sidebar for details.)
The decision to reopen was not entered into lightly by Kershaw, senior staff and the museum board. MNA was one of the first community resources to close back in March, and the path toward reopening has been fraught with challenges but also punctuated by small victories, such as the ramping up of online offerings to keep members and patrons connected.
“It’s just such a strange, strange time,” she said. “I have never known a situation in my professional or personal life in which everything you are dealing with is a variable. Everything. I attended a lot of webinars and one person expressed it well. She said the most challenging thing we face is a lack of any credible information about the future.”
The gradual progression toward reopening has come in stages — the first phases were deep cleaning and social-distancing the facility, then bringing employees back on-site in early June — and now Kershaw admits that even a limited reopening at a time when COVID-19 cases have spiked to a high in the state gives her some pause.
But, a realist who also has been become intimately familiar with MNA’s financial books, Kershaw knows the museum cannot keep incurring steep losses from being closed and losing revenue from ticket and merchandising sales, as well as the spring and summer festivals that have been canceled. Help from the federal government has come in the form of a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan for small businesses, and that’s helped pay salaries and the bills.
Long-term, though, the museum could neither thrive, nor survive, just with online programs.
“You know,” she said, “COVID-19 could be with us for a very long time. One of the challenges is how do we learn to live with it. Our approach is very limited opening. Certainty has left my world. So this is weighing all the circumstances and making what we hope is the best possible choice in the best possible way. If it turns out we don’t feel it works, we can reverse.
“People have been stuck in their homes a long time and they want to get out. We are one of the places people in Flagstaff and Arizona traditionally come to. Now, whether people will want to come out and then come inside we won’t really know until we try it.”
Times of change
It’s not just the coronavirus and its aftermath that has occupied much of Kershaw’s time in recent months. Because of the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, Kershaw has ramped up a plan she first contemplated upon arrival last June: the formation of an MNA Diversity Community Advisory Board to seek better ethnic and racial representation in the museum from Colorado Plateau groups.
MNA has long been praised for its deep dives into Indigenous people and its rich cultural — it’s evolved, perhaps, into the museum raison d’etre — but there has been a dearth of exhibits and programs representing the Black and Latinx communities in Flagstaff and environs.
That will be addressed by the diversity board, Kershaw promises.
“We all need to do better and recognize the totality of our community and MNA absolutely recognizes that,” she said. “We work with Nuestras Raices for Celebraciones (de la Gente). But that’s just one moment in time; that could be much fuller. Also, our Black community and non-Indigenous community need to be represented. It’s something I’d been looking at before the coronavirus and the demonstrations, but the time is now. It’s important we do it in the way that makes real and substantial roots-and-branch change to what we do.”
Other changes are afoot. During the closure, MNA made significant structural changes to the 90-year-old building, initiatives that Kershaw said she had been planning as long-term projects but were sped up because the closure gave workers the time to proceed.
The biggest change is gutting the museum bookstore and combining it with the gift shop (without diminishing any literary offerings). The bookstore site is being redesigned — carpeting removed in favor of brushed concrete and polished stone, for instance — into a new gallery. Kershaw and the board have yet to decide how best to use the new space.
Options, she said, include: showcasing the science side of the museum; displaying more of its robust collections; letting artists-in-residences commingle with patrons; expanding its reach with traveling exhibits from other galleries; devoting the space to non-representative groups on the Colorado Plateau.
Power of a museum
For now, the gallery will remain empty. Of more immediate concern is prepping the museum for its reopening July 2, making sure the cleaning protocols are in place, safety of staff and patrons assured via wearing of masks and staggered admission, and providing new ways of viewing artifacts -- one example: styluses will be given to patrons to operate the interactive “touch screens” in galleries.
Kershaw hasn’t had much time for self-reflection on her one-year anniversary at MNA after her previous job helming the New Mexico Museum of Art. Lately, the virus has had her and staff in crisis mode. But the other day, she asked her husband, Peter, a noted filmmaker, how they might sum up their first year in Flagstaff. The word they chose: “unconventional.” But in a good sense, she was quick to note.
When she first started at MNA -- having fended off the fire and floods -- Kershaw said she wanted to get to know the community before making any big decisions and starting major projects. She said she was “heartened” by the initial outreach from other arts organizations and just plain folks.
“People told me about their experiences coming into our programs as kids and how it’s influenced their lives,” she said. “They really care deeply. That is a powerful, powerful thing for a museum director to come into."
Once the virus changed everything, Kershaw said she learned even more about the MNA staff as they worked quickly to ramp up the museum’s online presence and do damage control on the budget and finances.
“There couldn’t be a better way to get to know the museum and its staff than having to deal with the difficulties we’ve had,” Kershaw said. “What it demonstrated in the resiliency, the creativity, the dedication to this place and the commitment by the board. That’s been a wonderful thing.”
Having survived what she calls a “trial by ordeal” in year one, Kershaw no doubt is hoping for a calmer, more predictable second year on the job -- if that’s even possible given the uncertainty of the coronavirus. She wisely offers no bold predictions but remains optimistic.
“What I do know,” she said, “is that the future doesn’t hold what I thought it might hold a year ago.”
