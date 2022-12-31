Year in Review: Housing woes, staffing shortages worsen in area

Flagstaff faced record food insecurity and a continued affordable housing dilemma in 2022. Rising inflation increased expenses, and Northern Arizona University announced plans to raise tuition. As a new year approaches along with a higher minimum wage for the city, local nonprofits and city officials are working toward addressing economic strife and securing federal and private funding in hopes of providing some long-term stability in food supply chains and more transitional housing solutions.

Minimum wage wave

Perhaps the biggest change for northern Arizona’s economy is right around the bend. On Sunday, minimum wage will increase from $15.50 to $16.80 an hour -- four dollars above the state wage of $12.80.

The minimum wage increase was approved by voters in 2016 when Proposition 414 passed, codifying Title 15.

Title 15 states that, “the Flagstaff minimum wage shall be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living.” The amount of annual increase is determined by consumer price index data in order to adjust the city’s wage commensurately with inflation and cost of living.

This coming wage hike -- which will see the minimum wage more than double compared to 2016 -- is greater due to inflation.

“The CPI for August 2022 (296.171) was 8.3% greater than for August 2021 (273.567),” a September press release from the City of Flagstaff reported.

Proponents anticipate the increase will make it easier for workers to face higher living expenses. Opponents fear the higher minimum wage will increase prices, and make it more difficult for small businesses to retain employees and stay afloat.

Staff shortages



In the midst of wage hikes, the year brought staffing struggles to employers across the region.

Law enforcement agencies struggled to fill vacancies in both policing and administrative roles throughout the year. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reported more than 50 openings by mid-year.

According to CCSO spokesperson Jon Paxton, some staff left because housing in Flagstaff was too expensive. On top of expenses, the pandemic put extra pressure on officers, making burnout a greater danger.

“It was hard to deal with people," Paxton said. "Some people were very defensive. Having to retrain how we approach people -- that time went on, and you’re just burning out after a while and losing people.”

Burnout was not just a problem for law enforcement. Other sectors also reported hiring and staff retention struggles. Many cited the pandemic as a catalyst, including Fratelli Pizza, a restaurant with three local locations.

“When the pandemic hit, we were at 93 employees and were looking to hire six or seven more going into summer,” Fratelli co-owner Brett Shepper said. “Instead, we lost a bunch. At the lowest point in the pandemic, we were probably at 50 employees.”

Shepper told the Arizona Daily Sun that for every five employees hired, only three seemed to stay on for more than a month or two. He said the lack of staffing, made worse by the pandemic, only added to stress and attrition.

Housing prices soar



The median sales price of a house in the City of Flagstaff since 2011 has increased 119%. The area median income (AMI) only rose 16% in that time, according to Flagstaff’s 10-year housing plan.

The housing issue is nothing new to the city. Most experts and residents say it’s been hard to find affordable housing here for as long as they can remember. Still, in 2020 the City of Flagstaff declared a housing emergency, and the situation only seemed to worsen this year.

Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona released a rental attainability report in March surveying 50 market-rate complexes and 10 income-restricted complexes in Flagstaff between November 2021 and January 2022. According to the report, an average one-bedroom apartment in Flagstaff costs $1,497 per month, an increase of 18.6% from the 2020-21 survey.

The survey also found that in order to afford the average rental rate of a two-bedroom apartment ($1,758 per month), a Flagstaff renter earning minimum wage would need to work 86.9 hours each week, more than two full-time jobs.

Jeff Bezos Foundation funding



In the spring, Flagstaff Shelter Services (FSS) purchased a Route 66 hotel, taking a step toward housing 58 households during a critical affordable housing crisis.

It purchased the Howard Johnson hotel behind The Crown Railroad Café, for just over $6 million -- a sweeping achievement that gave the organization the ability to provide emergency shelter for an estimated 1,000 people each year.

The 72,000-square-foot, 58-room hotel would become a temporary home for dozens of Flagstaff families, people who are medically vulnerable and senior citizens.

The idea of utilizing hotels for housing came up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Scrambling to keep people safe and alive, FSS turned to hotels; three hotels, in fact, including two in the downtown area that it quickly transformed into emergency housing. The process cost the shelter hundreds of thousands of dollars every month in room rental.

Still, the steps FSS took gained national attention. In November the shelter announced it was awarded the largest private gift in the history of the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, which was launched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2018.

The local emergency shelter program is receiving $2.5 million to combat homelessness in northern Arizona. The plan is to put the money to work immediately by purchasing and converting another hotel into a long-term housing facility.

Food center flurry



FSS depends on Flagstaff Family Food Center for 100% of the meals and snacks it provides — totaling about $500,000 in in-kind food donations every year.

In 2022, Flagstaff Family Food Center reported unprecedented demand for resources to combat food insecurity community-wide. In 2021, the food center served about 31,000 people. By July of 2022, they’d blown past that number.

When the Flagstaff Family Food Center re-opened its dining room in May after dealing with pandemic closures, volunteers served 112 people dinner. In the summer, it served 287 dinners in one night, more than doubling attendance at the food kitchen since the spring. Now, volunteers are dishing up more than 890 meals every day, a 32% increase over pre-pandemic numbers.

Those data points were provided by Ethan Amos, the executive director of Flagstaff Family Food Center. Throw into the mix that more than 300 more people in Coconino County are enrolled in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) now than were signed up in January, the trends begin to speak for themselves.

If the food center’s 30-year-old freezer died tomorrow, Amos said at the time, some 1,400 people a day would immediately be impacted and likely experience hunger. “We do our best to make sure there are safety nets in place to make sure people are fed every day.”

Fighting food insecurity

It makes sense that Flagstaff Family Food Center reported a record-breaking year when you consider Flagstaff and the Coconino County area have a food insecurity rate above the national average, as 14.3% of all residents and 20.5% of children can be defined as food insecure.

In hopes of mitigating growing food insecurity, the City of Flagstaff secured $184,000 in federal funding for the launch of a program to develop a city-wide “food action plan.”

The newly funded project will use money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to begin the process of building a robust local food system over the next three years beginning in 2023.

The first year will be focused on research to find out where supply chain gaps are and how best to address food challenges that might be spurred by climate change. Year two will focus on bringing that the data to the public, and seeking community feedback and input.

The third year is dedicated to the production of a Food Action Plan that will be presented to Flagstaff City Council for approval. Much like Flagstaff’s Carbon Neutrality Plan or 10-Year Housing Plan, the Food Action Plan will provide the groundwork for future action by outlining goals and informing policy decisions.

FMC move to make for healthy economy



Despite early hopes that Northern Arizona Healthcare would begin the process of moving to a new campus near Fort Tuthill County Park this year, the process moved more slowly.

NAH first submitted applications to build a new Flagstaff Medical Center campus near Fort Tuthill County Park in April of 2021. The plans include a hospital, ambulatory care center (ACC), and larger health and wellness village to be built in stages.

Still, with the development estimated to continue “into the 2040s” the building of a "health and wellness village" to meet the city’s changing health care needs could see the creation of more construction work in the area.

Tuition hike

Northern Arizona University announced in March that tuition will increase by 3.5% for undergraduate and graduate students in the 2022-2023 school year.

Tuition for undergraduate students on the Flagstaff campus will be $12,273 for residents, $27,535 for nonresidents and $28,535 for international students. At NAU’s statewide locations, tuition will be $8,646 for both resident and nonresident undergraduates.

NAU’s pledge program, guaranteeing a four-year tuition rate for incoming resident undergraduate students on the Flagstaff campus, will remain in place.

The university also announced plans to simplify tuition, setting a per-credit-hour cost for part-time students (7-11 credit hours), who currently pay full tuition rates. The change“decreases total cost of a degree for part-time students [who are often under-represented and/or low income] relative to full-time students,” according to the proposal.

Bye, Barnes & Noble



The Barnes & Noble location on Milton Road closed in January, and a smaller outlet was opened inside the Flagstaff Mall.

The move came after the chain bookseller’s lease was not renewed in 2021. The large location, built more than 20 years ago to house the store, is set to be converted into a Goodwill — one of three locations in town.

Goodwill first opened a new store in the former Albertsons location at the corner of Switzer Canyon Drive and Route 66 this year. They also retained an outlet near the Flagstaff Mall.

Out with the rumors, in with In-N-Out Burger

Meanwhile, after decades of swirling rumors — In-N-Out Burger is officially coming to Flagstaff. In October the Coconino County Recorder’s Office posted a lease agreement between In-N-Out Burgers and Diversified Partners LLC, confirming the intention of constructing a restaurant at 1840 S. Milton Road.

The burger chain’s arrival has been so highly anticipated that pranksters had made fake "In-N-Out Coming Soon" signs and placed them on an empty lot in 2011.

