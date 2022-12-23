Year in Review: Crime and courts stories in Flagstaff and Coconino County

Law enforcement agencies across the region faced staffing shortages, the Coconino County Superior Court contended with backlogs from COVID, and the community reacted to two officer-involved shootings and an investigation into alleged sex trafficking that will not soon be forgotten.

Here’s a look at the notable crime and courts stories from 2022:

Investigation leads to accusations of police misconductFlagstaff police in July faced heavy criticism and scrutiny after two Flagstaff police officers went undercover to massage parlors, took off their pants and allowed themselves to be touched sexually as part of an investigation into suspected human trafficking, sex trafficking and prostitution.

The undercover operation was launched by the Department of Homeland Security, the Flagstaff Police Department and the Coconino County Attorney’s Office in 2019. Phoenix TV station ABC15 first broke the story this year.

In a video deposition, an officer describes being unclothed and touched in a sexual manner by a masseuse while undercover. The legality of his actions have come under fire, with experts citing Arizona Revised Statute 13-1412, which states that peace officers may break the law by “knowingly engaging in sexual contact, oral sexual contact, or sexual intercourse with any person who is in the officer’s custody or a person who the officer knows or has reason to know is the subject of an investigation.”

The city and FPD have maintained that the officer did not break any laws. In a video deposition in April, one of the officers involved, Dustin Eberhardt, told attorneys he had no specific training on sex trafficking, other than training received at the Arizona Narcotic Officers Association conference. Officer Clint Hill, who was involved in investigating AAA Massage and other parlors, said training was just four hours long.

In August, Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman was placed on temporary non-punitive administrative leave, amid growing public concern about transparency and information sharing between the police department, city council and the public.

“It was my decision to hit the pause button here, and have an opportunity to address some things with the chief related to collaboration and information sharing,” Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton said at the time.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy and other city leaders told the Daily Sun they first heard about the operation and conduct of officers only after the ABC15 report came out.

An outside agency was called in to perform an audit of the investigation.

“I want the public to know that the police officers involved in this operation were doing exactly what they were directed to do by the decision makers and advisers at that time — who, by the way, included people from outside the city organization,” Clifton said. “I want the public to know that we are indeed responsive to the concerns that have been articulated and will always take measures to improve our systems and procedures when needed.”

According to Clifton, the auditing agency has been hired and submitted a report to city council.

“At this point we are moving forward with actual operations policy that will be victim-centered. We will work with FIAT and other interests related to awareness of human trafficking. Also, the city will become CEASE certified (Cities Engaged Against Sexual Exploitation),” Clifton said.

Marshals involved in shooting

John De Ubl, 25, was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 behind a skate and BMX park, often called “The Basin,” in east Flagstaff. Izabel Street was briefly closed from Sixth Avenue to Colanthe Avenue following the fatal incident.

Flagstaff police officers were on the scene to help with traffic control but confirmed that the U.S. Marshals Service was involved and the investigation would be taken over by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. De Ubl, who was living in Flagstaff at the time, was shot by U.S. Marshals while they attempted to arrest him. The FBI has not released any further information about the reason for De Ubl’s arrest or the progress of the investigation.

One killed in officer-involved shooting

A 51-year-old Missouri man, Donald Wayne Henry, was killed after he appeared to charge at a Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy with a screwdriver in September.

Flagstaff police first responded to the intersection of Cummings Street and Highway 89 after receiving reports of a break-in at the VP Racing Fuels gas station. According to FPD, officers were told a man broke a window at the business and was robbing the store.

Meanwhile, deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the same area after callers reported a man threatening to stab people with a knife.

According to a press release from the police department, officers gave the man verbal commands that he ignored. Officers said Henry charged with the screwdriver at a deputy, and the deputy fired his weapon.

The deputy fired his gun at the same time a Flagstaff police officer fired his Taser. Body camera video was released shortly after the shooting.

Man killed outside Collins

Treysean Michael Anthony Ware, 26, was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson in the street outside Collins Irish Pub & Grill in March.

According to court documents, the shooting was the result of “family drama” between the two. In April, Ware entered a not guilty plea in Coconino County Superior Court, claiming he acted in self-defense.

He’s charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon, in addition to drug and paraphernalia possession.

Former airman found guilty of murdering Mennonite woman

The former U.S. airman convicted of kidnapping and killing Sasha Krause, a member of the Mennonite community, was sentenced to life in prison in January.

A jury found Mark Gooch guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in October of 2021.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols described it as one of the most senseless cases she’s ever handled.

Both Krause and Gooch grew up as part of the Mennonite faith before Gooch left to join the U.S. Air Force at 18. Prosecutors argued that Gooch’s disdain for the religion drove him to kill Krause.

There’s no indication Krause knew her killer before he kidnapped her while gathering supplies at the Farmington church for the next day’s Sunday school. Her body was found in the Sunset Crater National Monument area outside of Flagstaff a month later. Her hands were bound by duct tape and a bullet had been fired into the back of her skull.

Investigators ultimately used cell phone and financial records to tie Gooch to the murder. His attorney, Bruce Griffen, called the evidence circumstantial and said Gooch maintains his innocence.

Former FHS teacher gets probation

Gregory Contreras, a former Flagstaff High School business instructor, is spending three years on probation after he pleaded guilty in January to sending inappropriate messages to an underage student.

He was initially charged with one felony count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation but accepted a plea agreement for a reduced charge. Contreras pleaded guilty to one count of computer tampering and attempt to harass, which is a Class 6 felony. Ammon Barker, senior attorney for the Coconino County Attorney’s Office, explained that the plea deal was fitting given Contreras’ lack of previous convictions and criminal history.

The victim was a 16-year-old student, enrolled in Contreras’ business class. He was also part of the business club Contreras led. At some point, the victim said Contreras contacted him on social media and the messages soon turned explicit, including asking the victim about his sexual orientation and engaging in sexual acts.

The victim eventually reported Contreras’ actions to Flagstaff Unified School District. A FUSD staff member told police investigators that the district had retrieved Contreras’ work emails and found an inappropriate picture of a separate unidentified individual, according to police records.

Contreras was charged in June of 2021. He voluntarily surrendered all of his Arizona teaching certificates in April 2021. Contreras will not be required to register as a sex offender as the felony he pleaded guilty to does not require it.

Page man convicted in overdose death of 6-year-old

In November, the Page man who stood trial in the overdose death of his 6-year-old granddaughter was found guilty of first-degree murder, child abuse, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

James Lane’s granddaughter died on May 3, 2019, and medical examiners determined her cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose. At the time of the death, multiple people testified, Lane had been selling narcotics out of his home, where his granddaughter had been living.

Lane’s attorney, Greg Parzych, asserted that Lane’s daughter, the victim’s mother, had struggled with alcohol addiction and homelessness. As a result, Lane — who was battling a cocaine addiction himself — opened his home as an alternative, and assumed responsibility for his granddaughter while her mother “got on her feet.”

Kamaya Lane, James Lane’s daughter and the victim’s mother, was also charged with manslaughter and child abuse and faces up to 13 years in prison.

In some ways, the Lane case brought to mind another incident of abuse and child neglect in Flagstaff.

Three family members who allegedly killed a 6-year-old boy in 2020 were set to undergo trial in August 2022.

The mother, Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez; father, Anthony Archibeque-Martinez, and grandmother, Ann Martinez, were originally charged with murder and child abuse after telling police they “disciplined” the boy by keeping him and his brother in a closet at their home of North Monte Vista Drive, without access to food. The boy was found dead on March 2, 2020.

That case has been continued throughout the year, and a jury trial is set to begin for the boy’s mother, Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, in September of 2023.

Pressed for personnel

Agencies across the region continued to grapple with personnel shortages spurred by the pandemic.

Adult probation departments in Arizona were so understaffed that the chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, Robert Brutinel, has declared a caseload crisis. Adult probation, locally, entered the fiscal year with a 25% vacancy rate. Turnover is high, and 48% of Coconino County probation officers have been on the job for two years or less.

At the Coconino County jail, staff size has decreased by more than 30%. During the pandemic, detention officers were working mandatory overtime, according to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton.

According to their website, CCSO is still looking to hire detention officers, maintenance workers, cooks and IT personnel.

Going into the summer, CCSO had more than 50 open positions — 8 of which were for patrol officers.

NAUPD is staffed with state-certified officers with the same academy experience and training as officers at any police department in Arizona. They headed into the new school year short-handed as well.

“Our shortcomings are our staffing here. Unfortunately, like every other police agency in the country, we are looking for good people,” said Joe Tritschler, the NAUPD spokesperson.

The Flagstaff Police Department filled 11 openings in December, but its website still lists openings for dispatchers and patrol officers.

The pressures of working during the pandemic, coupled with higher costs of living, and regular attrition from retirements all worked together to leave law enforcement agencies short staffed, Paxton said.

New police academy aims to address shortage

In hopes of addressing officer shortages and reducing the cost of hiring additional personnel, area law enforcement agencies were eager to introduce a new local police academy — operated out of and in partnership with Coconino Community College.

Thirteen students enrolled this year in the High Country Police Academy — Flagstaff’s first local police academy in decades. Most sworn officers since have been trained in other parts of the state, with the nearest academy located in Prescott.

Keeping recruits in Flagstaff for their 20-plus-week training could save local police and sheriff's departments a pretty significant chunk of money. Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman estimated it costs roughly $10,000 to send an officer-to-be to academy in other parts of the state.

Keeping recruits in Flagstaff for their 20-plus-week training could save local police and sheriff’s departments a pretty significant chunk of money. Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman estimated it costs roughly $10,000 to send an officer-to-be to academy in other parts of the state.

“It’s a better financial deal for our department and it keeps our people here. Right now we send our new deputies to Yuma, to Lake Havasu, to Prescott for their training, and that’s 21 or 22 weeks. Now we’re able to keep them here and provide that same level of professional training that they need to become police officers,” Driscoll said. “It’s going to save us money. It’s going to save the taxpayers money by providing that training here locally.”

The new academy also allows local agencies to tailor curriculum to better prepare recruits to police northern Arizona specifically — with training focused on cultural sensitivity, and other topics that are relevant to policing in Flagstaff. County manager Steve Peru said he hopes the police academy will be able “to create a culture of the profession that’s unique to the region.”

Diversion, treatment and post-incarceration support programs take center stage

This year saw county agencies looking at crime prevention and criminal behavior in new ways — primarily through a public health lens. New programs to assess and address the causes of criminal behavior and to reintroduce people back to the community after incarceration were launched this year.

On the prevention side, the county attorney’s office and the Department of Health and Human Services received $2.1 million in grant funding to look at the causes of crime.

The money, from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission will be used to hire epidemiologists — scientists who study disease — to take a data-driven approach to stopping crime before it happens. They’ll look at what experts call ‘social determinates of health,’ things like access to food, healthcare, housing, and education to find out where services fall short, and how those shortcomings correlate to crime statistics on a street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood level.

Coconino County is on track to become the home of the first trauma-informed court center in the state as well. Each staff member at the Juvenile Court’s Hope Receiving Center has received more than 200 hours of trauma response training, according to Juvenile Court Director Casie Lightfoot.

“Anyone who comes through our doors, we just assume they have a history of adversity,” Lightfoot said. “If you can kind of meet people where they’re at, we’ve just noticed that there’s a huge difference in that. So we’ve put a huge focus on de-institutionalizing our center from our library to our courtroom.”

In the Coconino County Juvenile Courtroom, the judge is seated lower to the ground than they might be traditionally. Wood benches sit under walls lined with color photographs of trees, streams and fields.

The center itself was once an unused detention center. Now, it’s got the feeling and décor of a trendy coffee shop — complete with a living wall, high bar-style seating, cozy rugs, plush furniture and lighting that reads more “industrial chic” than “repurposed jail.”

Since the Hope Receiving Center’s been in use, Lightfoot said the county has dramatically reduced the number of kids being referred to the department of corrections.

Coconino County also received a $250,000 grant from the Department of Justice to establish a new voluntary Family Treatment Court program.

In 85% of cases where local children are removed from their homes by DCS, substance abuse is a factor.

If they enroll, participants will have access to parenting classes and educational resources. Parents who opt-in will be connected with substance abuse counselors, family counselors, peers who are also going through recovery and have an open DCS case, and resources to help them achieve and retain sobriety. In the end, the goal is to safely and sustainably reunite children with their families.

The Pathways to Community Program is also new this year, and it was designed to meet the needs of adults who have been convicted of an offense and are leaving jail.

The program connects people as they leave incarceration, to social services that meet immediate needs, fight addiction, promote employment, and even get transportation off the jail campus.

“Just in the first few weeks since the inception of Pathways,” Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said, “people were reconnected with families, people obtained transportation back to other communities because they didn’t have any other way of getting home. Getting hooked up with housing — housing is a tremendous thing. We had one with a job interview. A lady needed a job, and she got an interview [through Pathways] and got the job.”

In the program’s first month, more than 140 people were connected to services. Less than 2% of those people have reoffended or returned to jail.