Working in a winter wonderland: assessing the economic impact of January's winter storms in Flagstaff

When major winter storms recently delivered near record-breaking snow accumulation in Flagstaff, a local chain of pizzerias was forced to halt deliveries altogether.

Fratelli Pizza closed all of its Flagstaff locations during the holiday weekend for Martin Luther King Jr. Day due to treacherous road conditions and safety concerns for patrons and employees.

“We closed that Sunday because of how heavy that particular snow was. That hurt,” said Brent Schepper, owner of Fratelli Pizza, adding that three-day weekends typically bring in an extra flurry of activity, so having to close dealt a major blow.

Later, as the storms continued to bring icy, windy conditions to the region, the pizzerias would have to suspend deliveries through food delivery apps.

“We don’t want to put [delivery drivers] in jeopardy,” Schepper said.

The business also closed early during snowy days to offer employees a greater chance at a safe drive home on slick streets.

On top of losing revenues that would normally pour in on a Sunday or during the dinner rush, Schepper also had to contend with other weather-related costs.

“We’re probably $1,500 in on snowplow service,” Schepper said.

He said snowplow crews had to come in multiple times to keep the parking lots at his restaurants clear during open hours. He said that cost the business between $120 to $150 an hour.

Schepper also hired people to shovel snow by hand — helping to relieve pressure on employees who were also tasked with clearing snowy walkways.

“We’re grateful for the plowers, it’s just the cost of doing business. We’re grateful for our employees, working hard to get in and shovel. It’s kind of all hands on deck in weather like this,” Schepper said.

Despite the challenges and costs that come with working in a winter wonderland, the fresh, gleaming snow is tantalizing for skiers, snowboarders and visitors eager to make snowmen, snow angels, and memories on sleds and slopes. As a result, people with their fingers on the pulse of Flagstaff’s economy typically look at snow as a boon and a driver for tourism.

“Snow has a great impact to Flagstaff’s economy,” said Heidi Hansen, the interim deputy city manager for the City of Flagstaff, and former director of the city’s Economic Vitality Department. “It ensures our four-season destination has a viable winter season that encourages our locals and visitors to enjoy our outdoors with winter activities and helps our accommodations with multiple-night stays. Without a good snow season, winter is much harder on our businesses, especially coming off the holiday season where typically January and February are slower months.”

For Fratelli Pizza, Schepper said, January really can be a slow month without the snow. Still, the timing of storms makes a difference.

“[The storm] hurt because it happened on that Sunday night,” said Schepper. “If it snows during the week, typically our weekends are better. If it snows on a Saturday night then people can’t get up here to play in the snow.”

He said snow can be a double-edged sword. Early closures can mean restaurants lose their dinner rush, but in exchange they might see a boost in traffic the following weekend.

According to Trace Ward, with Discover Flagstaff, summer tends to be the busiest season for tourism. The city does, however, see “spikes of day-visitors right after snow events for snowplay/skiing.”

According to Senior Public Policy Advisor at the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Joe Galli, the storms we’ve been seeing are no exception.

“We’re seeing a lot of positivity around our tremendous amount of snow accumulation,” Galli said.

He said the amount of traffic headed up to Arizona Snowbowl can be a good indicator of economic activity.

Skiers and snowboarders visiting the mountain resort certainly bring money with them to spend of restaurants and hotels. However, Schepper said, even at the Fort Valley location Fratelli Pizza doesn’t necessarily get a lot of Snowbowl visitors coming through the door.

“People at Snowbowl are generally there all day,” Schepper said. “It’s the snowplayers that come up to hang out for the day, that are just playing in the snow for 20-30 minutes that will come by for lunch and dinner.”

Hansen said she believes a lot of local businesses are dependent on snowplay recreation in winter.

“If we come off the holidays and have a dry winter, it creates less locals and visitors out spending time with winter recreation — which in turn keeps them from frequenting our restaurants, bars, shopping establishments, hotels and more,” said Hansen.

Galli said the Chamber is hearing from their membership that the recent storm activity did bring in traffic. That traffic, hasn’t come without challenges.

“Restaurants are still struggling greatly due to the massive increase in wages and inflation,” Galli said. “Labor is a challenge in town. Labor is a challenge for a number of reasons, and housing affordability is one of the big ones. We heard having the influx of people from this storm was a real shot in the arm for local businesses.”

For a business like Schepper’s, the real challenge was less a result of staffing and more an issue of business access. The Fratelli chain entered the snowy season fully staffed. They’ve seen crew members leave and return over the years, something the pizzeria owner attributed to fostering a positive work environment and providing solid worker benefits.

Whatever the reason for Fratelli’s full roster of employees, Schepper found the greatest challenge in maintaining business access as towering berms formed and “lakes of ice” threatened to accumulate outside the downtown restaurant.

“Downtown is an area that is even more impacted by the snow. With the Mountain Line transfer station there as well as parking lots for visitors, Phoenix Avenue is really busy. The buildings have north-facing entrances, which keeps them in shadow for most of the winter. Hundreds of buses go by our place every day” Schepper said.

He added: “The snow narrows the street and makes it very sketchy for pedestrians and motorists; also with the snow berms, it is hard to see. Once they start to melt we then have flooding issues as ice dams form and the water has nowhere to go because Phoenix Avenue lacks stormwater drains”

He clarified that the city is generally responsive and helpful.

But he said that he is concerned crews will be delayed by the sheer volume of tasks generated by the third-snowiest January on record.

In the end, Flagstaff remains the mountain gem in the crown of the Grand Canyon State and the snow is a powerful draw for tourists during an otherwise slow season. The challenge for the city, and business owners, is operating in the same conditions that attract visitors.