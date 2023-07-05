Work will soon begin to repave sections of Lake Mary Road, County Officials said.

The $1.95 million project will replace the existing pavement in travel lanes along the 6.4-mile stretch of Lake Mary Road from the Flagstaff city limits south to approximately Milepost (MP) 333, which is just north of the Upper Lake Mary boat dock and recreation area.

C & E Paving & Grading is scheduled to work weekdays during daylight hours with some weekend work possible. Traffic control will be in place to guide vehicles through the construction zone.

Drivers should expect delays, plan travel accordingly, and are encouraged to use extra caution and obey posted speed limits though the construction zone. This project is scheduled to be completed in August; however, this schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen factors.