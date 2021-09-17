Wood for Life partnership delivers much needed firewood to tribal communities from forest restoration

Within the program, logs are either brought to communities where they are then processed and distributed. Or, Robles said, the wood is processed on site before being delivered directly to elders.

“I think where we're sitting today, I don't know that any of us imagined that things would look like this: where the forest is working with partners like NSF and others to think years in advance about what projects can go to supporting the Wood for Life initiative,” Stortz said. “Coconino (and) the National Forest Foundation now have a stewardship agreement specifically about connecting some of these different restoration projects on the Coconino to tribal partners.”

At this point, they now have three years of projects lined up to take part in the initiative, Stortz said.

And Robles said he thinks there is plenty of room to expand the program even further as the years go on.

“There's so many more tribes that could utilize that wood, so many more forests that have an abundance of fuel loads on the forest. So I think there's a lot of opportunity to really support the overall health of our forests, of our public lands, and support the health of our indigenous communities by connecting them with these fuel sources,” Robles said.