Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the fourth year, the Wood for Life program is back at it, looking to provide Native American communities across the region with firewood in the aftermath of the 2019 closure of Navajo Generating Station and the Kayenta coal mine.

Last week, crews from the Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps were already hard at work in parts of the Coconino National Forest southwest of Flagstaff thinning areas of the woods and creating firewood to support communities across the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation

But this year, Ancestral Corps managers are also hoping to expand the program from providing just firewood to building materials as well, said Marshall Masayesva, the Ancestral Corps project manager for the Wood for Life effort.

The effort to expand what the program offers comes as the Ancestral Corps has taken a more significant role in running and managing the program. And Masayesva said the shift highlights the importance of having Native American involvement in such programs from the very beginning.

“So what I pushed more and more for is that we need to be involved from the beginning. So felling [the trees], and then understanding that these are perfectly good materials that should not be cut up for firewood. We can repurpose it into another use. There's more than enough material in the forest to have a multiple uses,” Masayesva said.

In past years, Ancestral Corps crews would mainly be cutting the wood to size, processing logs that had already been felled by other groups. But Ancestral Corps Hopi Program manager Aeon Albert said their crews are now taking on the thinning and felling of trees themselves.

And that allows them to better use every part of the tree available, and find trees that might be better used for building materials than for firewood, said Masayesva.

Indeed, last week an Ancestral Corps Hopi crew was hard at work. As some crew members used chainsaws to cut logs into firewood, while others separated logs that might have other uses.

Ancestral Corps Hopi Program coordinator Josh Sidney said the use of ponderosa pine for building has a long history for tribes such as his.

“They used to gather groups of men and they would travel by foot here -- 90 miles just to get one beam and go back home,” Sidney said. “We're just trying to revitalize the traditional building with the ponderosa pine.”

The smallest scraps of wood, branches and limbs will also not go to waste. Those materials will be turned into mulch.

As climate change and desertification impacts tribal communities across northern Arizona, mulch has become much needed for farming and agriculture to help retain water and keep soils moist, Masayesva said.

Ancestral Corps’ Hopi Program manager Aeon Albert said they have been looking to expand from providing just firewood to building materials and mulch for several years, but this year, they have the equipment to make that a reality.

And Ancestral Corps project coordinator Hali Lomayesva said they also needed to identify the right piece of forest in order to provide both building materials and firewood.

“It's kind of like a Goldilocks thing, too; because our first sight at Heart Prairie, those [logs] were way too big to be beams, and then we went out to Dairy Springs and those were a little too small for beams. So, we finally found the right size, now we're like, 'All right, this is beautiful,'” Lomayesva said.

Albert said they have already started advertising the availability of posts and beams for building across Hopi, both on social media and by distributing flyers to older tribal members who might not be online.

Still, Masayesva said a huge part of the effort still revolves around providing firewood. He added that they hope to continue scaling up that operation as they get a better grasp on the scale of the need for firewood in tribal communities.

Last year, Ancestral Corps crews generated about 750 cords of firewood through the Wood for Life program. Masayesva said this year it is aiming to reach 1,000 cords of wood.

“There's a whole group of people that are working on demand. So what does demand look like? How do we quantify that number? And we're working on that data,” Masayesva said. “We can't wait on that number; we just have got to start scaling up now. Scaling up for me means adding more crews; so right now we've got four dedicated crews.”

The effort represents a collaboration between several organizations, including the Ancestral Corps, the National Forest Foundation and the U.S. Forest Service.

And the program is now being partially funded by dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that passed in 2021, said Flagstaff District timber officer Jacob Dahlin.

“We got put on to a clause in the Bipartisan Infrastructure legislation that directly highlighted the utilization of youth and native crews for fire-wise type treatments,” Dahlin said.

That money requires matching funds to be used.

This year, those matching monies were provided by the Arizona Lottery.

Dahlin said they are also ramping up a wood for life program on the San Juan National Forest in Colorado. Between both programs, the infrastructure bill provided “around $12 million for five years to provide this work,” Dahlin said.