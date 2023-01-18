 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Wondering when Flagstaff waste services will catch up after snow delays? Here’s the latest.

Trash Waits

Solid waste services resumed trash collection on Wednesday following delays from heavy snow in Flagstaff. It will be operating on a delayed schedule through Saturday.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

If you’re a Flagstaff resident wondering when your trash cart will be emptied, have no fear, the day is near. After suspending service on both Monday and Tuesday due to a snowstorm that left about 30 inches of snow across the area, the city waste management department resumed service Wednesday.

“Collections are moving forward,” said Evan Tyrrell, public works section director for solid waste and fleet services.

He explained that in order to catch up with demand, the department will continue to suspend residential recycling and bulk trash services until next week so resources can be focused on trash collection.

“[Wednesday] we're running six trucks, plus two that are usually dedicated to recycling,” Tyrrell said. “So that's eight trucks running residential.”

On Wednesday, trucks prioritized Monday routes first and picked up Tuesday routes where possible. Together, Monday and Tuesday routes account for about 16,000 customers, Tyrrell said.

The hope is that by Thursday, trucks will be servicing Wednesday routes, and so forth.

“We are running trucks on this coming Saturday just to make sure we're caught up by the end of the week,” Tyrrell said.

That’s the plan, at least, as Tyrrell noted that there were still some complications that could result in further delays.

“Within the roadways there's still some difficulties getting around,” he said. “And if people put their carts behind the berms, or if they're buried in the berms, we can't get to those carts. We're getting everything that we can that is readily accessible.”

There’s also more snow in the forecast. The National Weather Service predicts an 80% chance of precipitation Thursday night, with anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of additional snow accumulating.

On the commercial side of things, Tyrrell noted that everything would be resuming on Wednesday — trash and recycling.

“Our Wednesday route is basically going to be recovering what we've already missed on Monday, with the exception of a few containers,” he said. “So by the time we run Wednesday, Thursday, Friday routes for commercial, we should be caught up and back on track.”

However, just like residential, the plan for commercial pickup could be impacted by accessibility. Tyrrell urges commercial customers to make sure their containers are accessible to trucks.

“We're working diligently to get caught up to the best of our abilities,” he added. “We appreciate the patience.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com.

Waste Collection services breakdown

Residential collection service updates:

  • Residential trash collection services are anticipated to resume Wednesday morning, Jan. 18 and will remain on a delayed schedule for the reminder of the week.
  • All residential recycling and bulky waste collection will be suspended for the remainder of the week to allow crews to catch up with residential trash collection.
  • Residential recycling and bulky waste collection services will resume next week.
  • Residents are asked to wait to place their carts out for service until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning to allow for more efficient snow clearing operations overnight.
  • Please place residential carts in front of snow berms on plowed streets or at the end of cleared driveways at the curb to facilitate access. Carts placed on or behind snow berms will not be serviced due to accessibility issues.

Commercial collection service updates:

  • Commercial trash and recycling collection services are anticipated to resume Wednesday morning, Jan. 18.
  • Businesses with metal bins are asked to clear the front of their containers and enclosure gates to ensure serviceability. City trucks require 14 feet of clearance width to access metal bins.

Any areas that were not serviced prior to the temporary suspensions will be serviced as soon as they are accessible. To report missed containers, please email solidwastesolutions@flagstaffaz.gov or call 928-213-2110.

The Cinder Lake Landfill and Hazardous Products Center remains open during normal hours of operations.

Tags

Reporter

Sean Golightly reports on the environment and the city of Flagstaff.

