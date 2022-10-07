Women's Wave events for abortion in Flagstaff coming this weekend

Abortion advocates in Flagstaff will be hosting several events this weekend as part of Women’s Wave Flagstaff, a week of action for abortion rights in the city.

Led by the Flagstaff Abortion Alliance (FAA), the week will feature canvassing, an art session, drag show and writing workshop, as well as a local version of the nationwide women’s march planned for Saturday, ending with a rally at city hall.

After a Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade in June, an Arizona judge ruled in September that the state can enforce a nearly complete ban on abortions.

“Right now this issue of abortion is one that is especially egregious because it is the first time that a constitutional right has been taken away where we’re really going backwards. I'm just so outraged by that,” said Susan Shapiro, who volunteers for Indivisible Northern Arizona and FAA. “ ... It’s going to take women and all kinds of people standing up together and pushing back in order to enact change.”

FAA began in response to the court’s draft decision on abortion -- which was leaked in May. They decided to have weekly Zoom meetings and have been “building and growing” since. The group now includes representatives from Women’s March, the Arizona Student Association, Rural Arizona Action, Northern Arizona University students and professors, healthcare professionals and legal experts, among others.

The week's events began with a poetry slam on Wednesday, with the first event of the weekend being The Art of Change on Friday evening.

Rural Arizona Action community engagement coordinator Emma Schraner will be bringing a variety of art materials, including paint, markers, fabric and coloring books, to Liminal Flagstaff to give people an opportunity to create art.

“The whole purpose is art as catharsis,” she said of the event. “Holding a space for people to intentionally talk about how this is impacting them if they want to, to learn about what’s going on, to ask questions and not be judged. A lot of people don't even have a place in their home or their workplace where they can talk about how they’re feeling right now, so I’m trying to provide a safe place where people can come and let out some emotions, learn a little bit, be in community with people that respect them and care about them."

Schraner said she is “an artist by catharsis" and hoped participants could benefit in similar ways from the event.

“Art has always been a way for me to release emotions, and have a space to meditate and feel some things that are hard to feel if I’m not doing something with my hands,” she said. “ ... It’s important that people know that they don’t have to be an artist and make really intense, powerful artwork on the spot. They can just come and color if they want.”

Saturday morning will be the women’s march, starting at 12:30 p.m. at the NAU Student Union, with poster-making beginning at 11:30 a.m. After speeches from NAU students, participants will march to the city hall lawn, with a rally set to begin at 2 p.m. The march is part of a series of nationwide marches planned for Saturday called the Women’s Wave.

“It’s a wave that’s going across the country and it is meant to be unavoidable to notice that it’s happening,” Schraner said of her interpretation of the title.

FLAUNT at NAU will be hosting Saturday’s Drag Out the Vote event at the du Bois Center ballroom starting at 7 p.m.

“We’re super political here at FLAUNT and we’re super passionate about this thing,” said FLAUNT’s vice president, Jayde Justyce. “ ... We’re more than willing to stand up for other members of our community, because reproductive health is queer health. It affects all of us.”

The drag show is meant to encourage people to vote and raise awareness of items on the ballot. Four FLAUNT members will perform at the show -- Justyce, club president Dustin Debris, Sammy Stardust and Ray Vengeance -- which will be divided into three acts.

The first will include information from Women’s March Flagstaff about how to access reproductive care in Arizona and ways to help others. Next will be “Drag Out the Candidates,” during which audience members can exchange tips for the chance to give candidate posters a new, drag-inspired look. The third act will have remarks from Arizona Senate candidate Kyle Nitschke and will feature help with registering to vote.

Tickets for the show cost $5 (available online), with proceeds going to abortion relief funds chosen by FLAUNT for their concerns with intersectionality.

The fight goes on

Justyce said they planned to continue to advocate for abortion rights.

“I’ve been in this fight for a long time and I’m not going anywhere,” they said. “ ... If we’re talking about reproductive health, it’s going to impact people of color like myself, it’s going to impact lower-income people, it’s going to impact first generation of people who are coming into this country. … This isn’t just a women’s rights issue. This is a universal issue.”

They added: “ ... They say another thing, you know: ‘Hope wins the revolution.’ And I am hopeful for the future. I am hopeful for 2024 and I am hopeful for a world in which I don’t have to feel like it’s unsafe for me to walk around campus or where it feels like it’s unsafe for me to walk through the airport. ... That’s what drag really does. By having you look at me in my drag, I let you look into my life and then I make you listen to my story. Drag is just the attention grabber. My power is where my voice is.”

Justyce had several ideas for people who wanted to support abortion rights in Flagstaff, including attending city council meetings, volunteering with local organizations and acting with kindness. They advised people to register to vote, regardless of their political affiliation, and to encourage others to do so, using their mother as an example.

“She was like, ‘Hear me out. I don’t like either party, but I want to vote for my kid,’” they said. “ ... If you choose not to vote, that is on you. So vote for your family, vote for the people you wish were still around to vote.”

On Sunday, NAU creative writing professor Nicole Walker will be holding a writing workshop to help people learn how to share their stories.

She recently wrote a column about her own experience for the New York Times (titled "My Abortion at 11 wasn’t my Choice. It was my Life") and wanted to help others write about their experiences with their bodies.

“I feel like telling your unique situation is the way that you can really communicate why it's such a difficult time,” she said. “ ... It’s such a crushing blow to this idea that you thought you were in charge of your own body. It's this crushing idea that you thought you were an equal citizen to other people in this country.

"I really appreciate how [the Times] took the word choice and turned it, because I don't think most people choose to have abortions. I think most people decide based on circumstances that that's what they have to do, that's the best thing for them. That should be something they get to decide -- that your life circumstances take you to that place, to that decision and that is the most logical outcome you could imagine.”

She said she’d seen a tendency to speak about abortion experiences more openly since the Supreme Court decision, and that this sharing could serve as a kind of healing. She included elements of lightness, humor and self-awareness when telling her story in order to show that it wasn’t entirely about trauma.

Everyone is welcome to attend the workshop, regardless of gender or experience, Walker said, especially those interested in learning how to talk about their bodies.

“I imagine everyone has some stories they don’t want to talk about connected to their body,” she said. “I would love anybody who has something that they feel might be heavy with shame, [to come learn] how maybe writing about it can help alleviate that. ... We all have individual reasons for why we chose to have abortions, and we need to speak them so people know that there are millions of stories and millions of circumstances and they all differ. The more we say it, the more we write it, the more that is known and the more that is true.”

The workshop will be at the Murdoch Community Center starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. Walker plans to bring two pieces of her writing -- the New York Times essay and a short essay titled "Fish" -- to discuss as examples. Attendees will then be asked to follow the pattern of either essay to write about their own experiences and given the opportunity to share, if they’re interested.

Walker said she had both long- and short-term hopes for the future of abortion in Flagstaff. She said she wanted everyone to vote in the election this November to support bodily autonomy and that she hoped, in the future, abortion access would expand to be a common aspect of healthcare.

“I hope that we make enough noise and enough people come out to vote that we have an entire new state legislature, senators who promote and support reproductive rights, body autonomy rights,” she said. “I feel like if you put it under that category, it's really hard to say, 'Oh, you shouldn't have rights over your body, you don't get to decide what happens to your body.'"

She added: “In the farther future, what I want is abortion to not have to be in these clinics, where people can know what you are doing. Abortion should not be this separate thing from regular healthcare. And because it is, it's been able to have been a separate target. People know this place is targeted and these doctors are targetable. I want every single OB-GYN to offer abortion services. I don't want it to be just siloed off in this arena of medicine that only a few doctors are willing and able to do for people who need abortions.”

Rural Arizona Action and FLAUNT can be found on Instagram (@flauntatnau and @ruralazaction) and information about FAA can be found on Women’s March Flagstaff's Facebook page.