Woman dead after single-car crash in Grand Canyon National Park

Visitors wait at the South Entrance Station to enter Grand Canyon National Park.

 National Park Service

A 26-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle hit a tree in Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials identified the woman as Haley McCormick of nearby Tusayan. McCormick was driving on Highway 64 near the South Entrance Station around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when her crashed into a tree, a park spokesperson said in a statement Friday. 

Rangers and medical personnel responded shortly after and attempted life-saving efforts, but McCormick was declared dead at the scene. Law enforcement closed Highway 64 north of the entrance station to clear the scene and investigate the crash. The closure remained in place until after midnight Thursday.

The crash remained under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety Friday in coordination with the National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. Additional information wasn't immediately available. 

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

