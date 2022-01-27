Woman arrested in Butler Mobil armed robbery

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a Flagstaff gas station on Wednesday, police said.

Sgt. Odis Brockman, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department, said officers responded to Mobil gas station near the intersection of Butler Avenue and Interstate 40 at about 1:20 p.m. after it was reported a woman demanded money from the clerks at gunpoint.

The woman, identified as Hertecia Anderson of Cottonwood, allegedly entered the store and donned a black ski mask before demanding the clerk’s money from the register while brandishing what appeared to be a handgun, Brockman said. One of the clerks complied with her demands, while another attempted to tackle Anderson. The clerks attempted to detain Anderson, but Brockman said she broke free and ran across the street.

Police arrested Anderson at the Little America Travel Center across the street shortly after. She was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation for a pre-existing medical condition. Officials did not provide any additional information about the nature of the condition.

Investigators later determined that the handgun used during the armed robbery was actually a realistic-looking BB gun, according to Brockman.

Anderson was not booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility. Instead, Brockman said the case will be charged by a filing through the Coconino County Attorney’s Office due to the “circumstances of the investigation and medical reasons.”

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.